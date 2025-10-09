Colossal Reversion
- Experts
- Sander Gabriel Da Silva Baptista Pereira
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Colossal Reversion EA is an algorithmic trading system designed for the EURUSD currency pair on the 15-minute timeframe. It is based on the concept of mean reversion, which assumes that prices tend to revert to their historical average over time. The system incorporates a combination of technical indicators to identify trading opportunities and manage risk dynamically.
Key Features
-
Automated Trading Strategy:
-
The system identifies potential trading opportunities when prices deviate significantly from their average and executes trades as prices revert to the mean.
-
-
Indicator-Based Framework:
-
The system uses Bollinger Bands to measure volatility and identify price extremes.
-
The Average True Range (ATR) is used to adjust stop-loss levels and recovery trade thresholds based on current market conditions.
-
-
Risk Management:
-
The system includes a recovery mechanism to manage trades that move against the initial position.
-
Trading is paused during periods of high spreads to protect profitability.
-
The system avoids opening new trades on Fridays to reduce exposure to weekend market risks.
-
-
Customizable Settings:
-
Users can adjust parameters such as lot sizes, profit targets, and trade directions to suit their preferences.
-
How It Works
-
Entry Conditions:
-
Trades are initiated when prices approach the middle line of the Bollinger Bands and volatility is low.
-
A confirmation mechanism ensures that the mean is stable before entering a trade.
-
-
Recovery Mechanism:
-
If a trade moves against the initial position, the system opens additional trades at predefined levels to manage risk.
-
-
Profit-Taking:
-
All positions in a direction are closed when a user-defined profit target is reached.
-
Risk Considerations
-
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk, and it is possible to lose part or all of your investment.
-
The recovery mechanism increases position size during losses, which may amplify drawdowns.
-
Users are advised to test the system on a demo account to evaluate its compatibility with their risk tolerance and trading goals.
System Requirements
-
A minimum account size is recommended to ensure safe margin management.
-
The system is optimized for the EURUSD currency pair on the 15-minute timeframe.
-
Low spreads and fast execution are recommended for optimal performance.