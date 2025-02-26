Session Liquidity Sweeper EurUsd Edition
- Experts
- Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Free to Use until March 1, 2025. $4,000 Afterwards
Timeframe: M5 or M15
Trading Pair: EURUSD
.set file in the comment section
The Session Liquidity Sweeper EA is a powerful and innovative expert advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that capitalizes on liquidity sweeps and breakouts of key trading sessions: Asian, London, and New York. This EA identifies liquidity zones created during these sessions and executes trades when price action sweeps or breaks through these levels, leveraging institutional trading strategies.
The Session Liquidity Sweeper EA is specifically built for traders who understand the importance of liquidity in the forex markets. By focusing on session-based liquidity zones, this EA allows traders to enter the market at optimal points where institutional liquidity is trapped, increasing the probability of high-probability trades.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating