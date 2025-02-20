Free to Use until March 1, 2025. $4,000 Afterwards

Timeframe: M15

Trading Pair: GBPUSD

The Session Liquidity Sweeper EA is a powerful and innovative expert advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that capitalizes on liquidity sweeps and breakouts of key trading sessions: Asian, London, and New York. This EA identifies liquidity zones created during these sessions and executes trades when price action sweeps or breaks through these levels, leveraging institutional trading strategies.

The Session Liquidity Sweeper EA is specifically built for traders who understand the importance of liquidity in the forex markets. By focusing on session-based liquidity zones, this EA allows traders to enter the market at optimal points where institutional liquidity is trapped, increasing the probability of high-probability trades.

The EA automatically detects and saves the high and low price ranges of the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions.

These session ranges serve as liquidity pools, where price tends to revisit before major movements.

The EA monitors price action to identify when price sweeps the high or low of a session range.

A liquidity sweep occurs when price briefly moves beyond a key session high or low before reversing, triggering potential trade entries.

This behavior aligns with smart money concepts (SMC) and institutional trading strategies.



