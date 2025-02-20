Session Liquidity Sweeper

Timeframe: M15

Trading Pair: GBPUSD

The Session Liquidity Sweeper EA is a powerful and innovative expert advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that capitalizes on liquidity sweeps and breakouts of key trading sessions: Asian, London, and New York. This EA identifies liquidity zones created during these sessions and executes trades when price action sweeps or breaks through these levels, leveraging institutional trading strategies.

The Session Liquidity Sweeper EA is specifically built for traders who understand the importance of liquidity in the forex markets. By focusing on session-based liquidity zones, this EA allows traders to enter the market at optimal points where institutional liquidity is trapped, increasing the probability of high-probability trades.

  • The EA automatically detects and saves the high and low price ranges of the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions.
  • These session ranges serve as liquidity pools, where price tends to revisit before major movements.
  • The EA monitors price action to identify when price sweeps the high or low of a session range.
  • A liquidity sweep occurs when price briefly moves beyond a key session high or low before reversing, triggering potential trade entries.
  • This behavior aligns with smart money concepts (SMC) and institutional trading strategies.


    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Order Block Box
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Advanced Order Block Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to enhance technical analysis by identifying significant order blocks that sweep liquidity and create Fair Value Gaps (FVG) when pushing away. This indicator is ideal for traders who focus on institutional trading concepts and wish to incorporate advanced order flow and price action strategies into their trading routine. Overview Order Block Identification : An order block represents a price area where a substantial number of orders
    FREE
    SMC Candlestick Trader 5
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Experts
    75% Off until August 30, 2025. Asset: Gold TimeFrame: Any sample .set file for XAUUSD 1 Minute is in the comment section. You can view EA Live Performance on myfxbook . SMC Candlestick Trader for MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor built specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the any timeframe. It identifies 11 different candlestick patterns on higher timeframes (M15, M30 & H1) and executes only high-probability break of structure (BOS) or change of character (CHOCH) trades that are validated b
    Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
    FREE
    Session Price Range
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    This indicator visually highlights the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions on your chart using colored rectangles. It automatically calculates and displays the high, low, and price range (in pips) of each session for the most recent day. The session ranges are drawn for a configurable lookback period, allowing you to review session price action over multiple previous days. Key features include: Customizable session start and end times for Asian, London, and New York sessions. Colored se
    FREE
    Order Block FVG Box
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    The Order Block FVG Box indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed for discerning traders looking to identify and capitalize on high-probability trading opportunities. This indicator excels at pinpointing valid Order Blocks that are immediately followed by Fair Value Gaps (FVG), enhancing your trading strategy with precise visual cues. Key Features: Order Block Identification : Detects valid Order Blocks, which are significant areas where institutional buying or selling has occurred,
    FREE
    Rejection Candle
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116472 Introducing the Rejection Candle MT5 Indicator, a robust tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built to pinpoint potential reversals with precision, this indicator offers unparalleled insights into market sentiment shifts, empowering traders to seize profitable opportunities with confidence. Key Features: Advanced Rejection Candle Detection: Uncov
    FREE
    Rejection Block
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator diligently scans price data, pinpointing instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typical
    FREE
    Contraction And Expansion FVG 4
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The Contraction/Expansion Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool crafted to identify and signal the breakout of bullish and bearish contraction or expansion formations within financial markets. Utilizing advanced algorithmic calculations, this indicator assists traders in recognizing significant price movements that frequently accompany these formations, providing valuable insights for strategic trading decisions. Key Features: Contraction and Expansion Identification: The
    FREE
    Fair Value Gap Scanner 4
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    Fair Value Gap Scanner 4 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect fair value gaps (FVGs) in price action and display them as rectangles directly on the chart. This powerful tool empowers traders by providing visual representations of FVGs, enabling them to identify potential trading opportunities with ease and precision. With customizable parameters for color, width, and style, traders can tailor the indicator's appearance to suit their preferences and trading strategies. Key
    FREE
    Fair Value Gap Scanner
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    The Fair Value Gap Detector is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and draw rectangles on the chart wherever fair value gaps (FVGs) are detected. Fair value gaps occur when there is a significant disparity between the current price and the fair value of an asset. These gaps can provide valuable insights into potential trading opportunities, as they often indicate overbought or oversold conditions in the market. Key Features: FVG Detection: The indicator utilizes a proprietary algorith
    FREE
    Candlestick Pattern Alerts
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies 11 candlestick patterns, filters them to generate trading signals which do not repaint. This signal are supposed to be high probability setups. It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models
    FREE
    Contraction And Expansion FVG
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115567 The Contraction/Expansion Breakout Lines with Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify and visualize breakouts at critical levels of contraction and expansion in financial markets. By incorporating Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), this indicator enhances traders' ability to gauge market sentiment and anticipate poten
    FREE
    Rejection Block 4
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 4 Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly referred to as rejection blocks. These patterns play a crucial role in market analysis as they often signify potential reversals or continuations in price movements. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator meticulously scans price data to identify instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typically feat
    FREE
    ICT Kill Zone Trader
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Experts
    YouTube Channel:   https://www.youtube.com/@trenddaytrader FREE EA   for   GOLD ,   M1 Gold  Trader   can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120543 TimeFrame: 1 minute ONLY .set file in the comment section. This EA is far from perfect.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plNN9n7nrxc Overview: This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 is designed to automatically identify and trade the high-probability setups that occur during the ICT Kill Zones. Harnessing the market
    Contraction And Expansion 4
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    The Contraction/Expansion Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool crafted to identify and signal the breakout of bullish and bearish contraction or expansion formations within financial markets. Utilizing advanced algorithmic calculations, this indicator assists traders in recognizing significant price movements that frequently accompany these formations, providing valuable insights for strategic trading decisions. Key Features: Contraction and Expansion Identification: The
    FREE
    Swing Points 4
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    Swing Points Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The **Swing Points Indicator** is a custom-built technical tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), primarily used for identifying crucial reversal points in price action. By plotting swing highs and swing lows, it highlights potential trend reversals, making it a valuable tool for traders relying on price action analysis. This indicator helps traders anticipate changes in market direction by visually marking significant turning points on the chart. Main F
    Contraction And Expansion
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115564 The Contraction/Expansion Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful tool designed to identify and signal the breakout of bullish and bearish contraction or expansion formations in financial markets. Utilizing advanced algorithmic calculations, this indicator helps traders spot significant price movements that often accompany these formations, providing valuable insights for stra
    FREE
    Bos CHoCH 4
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify significant turning points in price movements on financial charts within the MetaTrader 4 platform. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the structure of price movement undergoes notable changes. These breakou
    BoS CHoCH FVG
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator with Fair Value Gap (FVG) filter is a specialized tool designed to enhance trading strategies by pinpointing high-probability trading opportunities on price charts. By integrating the BoS and Change of Character concepts with the FVG formation, this indicator provides traders with a robust filtering mechanism to identify optimal entry and exit points. The indicator identifies instances where the structure of price movements is disrup
    BoS CHoCH Indicator
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115445 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify key turning points in price movements on financial charts. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the stru
    BoS CHoCH FVG Indicator
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    YouTube Channel:   https://www.youtube.com/@trenddaytrader FREE EA   for   GOLD , Anticipation   can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123143 The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115476 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator with Fair Value Gap (FVG) filter is a specialized tool designed to enhance trading strategies by pinpointing high-probability trading opportunities on price charts. By
    Rejection Block Trader
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Experts
    Timeframe : H1 Only. Symbol : XAUUSD Check the comment section for the .set file dated 18th Jan, 2025 Introducing the "Rejection Block EA," a specialized trading solution meticulously crafted for ding GOLD (XAU/USD) with unparalleled precision and efficiency on the 1 timeframe. This expert advisor leverages the power of rejection candle blocks identified on both the H1 timeframe, providing traders with strategic entry and exit points to capitalize on GOLD's unique market dynamics. Key Features
    Swing Points
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    Swing Points Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The **Swing Points Indicator** is a custom-built technical tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), primarily used for identifying crucial reversal points in price action. By plotting swing highs and swing lows, it highlights potential trend reversals, making it a valuable tool for traders relying on price action analysis. This indicator helps traders anticipate changes in market direction by visually marking significant turning points on the chart. Main F
    Session Liquidity Sweeper EurUsd Edition
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Experts
    Free to Use   until March 1, 2025. $4,000 Afterwards  Timeframe:   M5 or M15 Trading Pair:  EURUSD . set   file in the comment section The   Session Liquidity Sweeper EA   is a powerful and innovative expert advisor (EA) designed for   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   that capitalizes on liquidity sweeps and breakouts of key trading sessions:   Asian, London, and New York . This EA identifies liquidity zones created during these sessions and executes trades when price action sweeps or breaks through these l
