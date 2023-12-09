WaveTrend Oscilator
- Indicatori
- Ibrahim Kisioglu
- Versione: 1.0
Wavetrend Oscillator
Indicator — Version 1.0
The Wavetrend Oscillator is a momentum-based technical analysis tool. It is designed to highlight potential momentum shifts, areas that may be overbought or oversold, and the prevailing bias when confirmed by a higher timeframe filter.
How it works
-
WT1 and WT2 Lines: Crossovers between these lines are used to indicate changes in momentum.
-
WT1 crossing above WT2 suggests bullish conditions.
-
WT1 crossing below WT2 suggests bearish conditions.
-
-
WT3 Higher Timeframe Filter (Histogram):
-
Positive values indicate higher timeframe upward bias.
-
Negative values indicate higher timeframe downward bias.
-
-
Overbought and Oversold Zones:
-
Readings above +50 indicate potential overbought conditions.
-
Readings below –50 indicate potential oversold conditions.
-
Inputs
-
Higher_TF: Defines the timeframe for the histogram filter (default: H4).
-
Channel_Length / Average_Length: Adjusts the sensitivity of the oscillator.
-
Signal_Length: Controls responsiveness of the signal line.
-
Overbought / Oversold Levels: User-defined thresholds for highlighting extreme conditions.
Usage Notes
-
The indicator can be applied to different instruments and timeframes.
-
Crossovers aligned with the higher timeframe filter provide stronger confirmation than standalone signals.
-
Default settings can be adjusted according to the instrument and trading style.
-
This indicator is intended for technical analysis and does not guarantee trading results.