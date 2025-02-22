CandlePattern Daily RSI
- Indicators
- Samuel Ayienda Omanga
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 February 2025
- Activations: 5
Overview:
The Candle Pattern Weekly RSI is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to detect high-probability trade setups on the 1h-timeframe chart while aligning with the weekly trend. It filters signals using a unique three-candle pattern and other Price actions, a minimum price move from the weekly open, and RSI confirmation to enhance accuracy and reduce false signals.
Key Features:
✅ Weekly Trend Confirmation: Only takes buy trades when the Weekly candle is bullish and sell trades when it’s bearish.
✅ Three-Candle Pattern Detection: Identifies strong price action formations for precise entry signals.
✅ RSI Filtering: Avoids overbought/oversold conditions to prevent weak signals.
✅ Custom Threshold from Weekly Open: Ensures signals appear only after a meaningful price move.
✅ Arrow Signals on Chart: Blue arrows for buy setups, red arrows for sell setups.
✅ Alerts & Notifications: Get alerts via screen pop-ups, email, or mobile push notifications.
Why Use This Indicator?
📈 Trend-Following Strategy: Trades only in the direction of the weekly trend.
🔍 High-Precision Entries: Uses wick analysis and RSI to confirm strong setups.
🚫 Avoids False Signals: Ensures price has moved sufficiently before generating signals.
🔔 Real-Time Alerts: Never miss a trade with customizable notifications.
Perfect For:
✅ Scalpers & day traders using the 1-hour timeframe.
✅ Traders who prefer price action-based strategies.
✅ Those looking for an extra confirmation layer with RSI.
✅ MT4 users who want accurate trade signals with alerts.
Additional Features:
- Works on all forex pairs, indices, and commodities.
- Fully customizable RSI period, threshold distance, and alert settings.
- Optimized for fast execution and minimal CPU usage.
🚀 Boost your trading accuracy with the Candle Pattern Daily RSI Indicator!