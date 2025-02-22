CandlePattern Daily RSI

Overview:

The Candle Pattern Weekly RSI is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to detect high-probability trade setups on the 1h-timeframe chart while aligning with the weekly trend. It filters signals using a unique three-candle pattern and other Price actions, a minimum price move from the weekly open, and RSI confirmation to enhance accuracy and reduce false signals.

Key Features:

Weekly Trend Confirmation: Only takes buy trades when the Weekly candle is bullish and sell trades when it’s bearish.
Three-Candle Pattern Detection: Identifies strong price action formations for precise entry signals.
RSI Filtering: Avoids overbought/oversold conditions to prevent weak signals.
Custom Threshold from Weekly Open: Ensures signals appear only after a meaningful price move.
Arrow Signals on Chart: Blue arrows for buy setups, red arrows for sell setups.
Alerts & Notifications: Get alerts via screen pop-ups, email, or mobile push notifications.

Why Use This Indicator?

📈 Trend-Following Strategy: Trades only in the direction of the weekly trend.
🔍 High-Precision Entries: Uses wick analysis and RSI to confirm strong setups.
🚫 Avoids False Signals: Ensures price has moved sufficiently before generating signals.
🔔 Real-Time Alerts: Never miss a trade with customizable notifications.

Perfect For:

✅ Scalpers & day traders using the 1-hour timeframe.
✅ Traders who prefer price action-based strategies.
✅ Those looking for an extra confirmation layer with RSI.
✅ MT4 users who want accurate trade signals with alerts.

Additional Features:

  • Works on all forex pairs, indices, and commodities.
  • Fully customizable RSI period, threshold distance, and alert settings.
  • Optimized for fast execution and minimal CPU usage.

🚀 Boost your trading accuracy with the Candle Pattern Daily RSI Indicator!


Recommended products
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
PipsFactoryWeekly
Alfred Kamal
Indicators
This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Week and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Frame used: You can use this indicator just on H4 frame and you have to download the h
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
Indicators
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
PinBar Pattern mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator PINBAR Pattern for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects PinBars on chart: - Bullish PinBar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish PinBar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https:/
Paper Fly
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
non-repaint free MT4 technical indicator works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Trade vision buy and sell arrow comes with Push Alerts purple arrow look for selling opportunities white arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades
ATeam Divergence
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
LordTrendSignal
Igor Pereira Calil
Indicators
LordTrendSignal is a financial market indicator for Meta Trader that checks signals through trends and candles, works on all TimeFrames (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). LordTrendSignal checks the signal through trends and candles and informs you via notification, alerts via email and push on the automatic screen. The trend flexibility of LordTrendSignal is high, however, together with other of our indicators LordAutoFibonacci and LordAutoTrendLine you will be able to work very well to obtain m
Ask Candles Indicator
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicators
Are you tired of the uncertainty that arises when your orders fail to stop at a specific line due to the spread? Look no further! Introducing our  indicator that plots candlesticks based on the Ask price instead of the traditional bid-based chart commonly used in MQL4. With this indicator, you can say goodbye to the frustrations caused by the bid-based chart, as it provides you with a more accurate representation of market movements. By utilizing the Ask price, which represents the price at whic
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Indicators
Master Scalping M1 is an innovative indicator that uses an algorithm to quickly and accurately determine the trend.The indicator calculates the time of opening and closing positions, the indicator's algorithms allow you to find the ideal moments to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increase the success of transactions for most traders. Benefits of the indicator: Easy to assemble, does not overload the chart with unnecessary information. Can be used as a filter for any strategy. Works on
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
Trend Deviation
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Trend indicator with calculation of dynamic levels and signaling their intersection. Description of input parameters: StepTF = true; - Calculation of the indicator by closing the bar (true) or by each tick (false) BarsCount = 300; - Number of settlement bars Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Type of price used TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Estimated timeframe TrendPeriod = 9; - Trend calculation period TrendDeviations = 4.9; - coefficient of deviation PeriodTrendSmooth = 1; - Trend smoothing perio
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicators
The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
Future Candle One Candle
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Future Candle One Candle is an arrow indicator of candlestick patterns, based on the calculation of historical statistics. It identifies and calculates patterns consisting of one candle. Advantages of the indicator Gives information about the next candle right now; The indicator values are based on statistical data on the history of the current instrument; Forecasts and displays the result of trading based on its signals; The colors of the indicator have been selected for a comfortable operatio
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicators
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
JediScalper Candlestick Pattern Finder
Rene K Serulle
3 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is a must have tool that scans the active chart for candlestick patterns. It labels each bar according the candlestick pattern(s) that it finds enabling you to more easily analyze price action and be more informed about your trading decision. There are 103 common and uncommon possible patterns plus 6 new patterns based on research that the indicator can identify. If a candlestick(s) meets the requirements for multiple patterns, the bar will be labeled with up to 4 patterns names f
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
HeikenAshi Smoothed Alerts
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
What are Heiken Ashi Candles? Heiken Ashi, derived from the Japanese term 'Heikin Ashi,' translates to average price bars. It's an indicator depicting price bars on a chart. Formula for Heiken Ashi candles: - Heiken Ashi opening price: (previous candle's opening + closing price) / 2 - Closing price Heiken Ashi: (opening + high + low + closing) / 4 - Heiken Ashi peak: Max of high, opening, or closing price - Heiken Ashi bottom price: Min of low, opening, or closing price How to Read Heiken A
Apollo Volume Profile
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Volume Profile is an indicator that determines the direction of the market movement using volume analysis. The indicator is very easy to use. This indicator clearly shows the ratio of sellers and buyers in the market, depending on the time frame used. The indicator can be used as a basis for any trading system. The indicator does not repaint! This indicator can be used to trade any financial instruments such as currencies, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies. Please contact me after
PipFinite Reversal PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (176)
Indicators
The Controversial 5-Step System That Professional Traders Use To Unlock Trading Success! Reversal Pro effectively combines price action, ideal location and reliable statistics in one smart algorithm. Understanding the market in this unique perspective allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Discover The Secret Of Professional Traders Get instant access www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/716077 Copy & Paste what professional traders are doing right now! How To Trade Step 1: Trade Setup Sta
MovingFlatBreakout
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
Pi
Vasja Vrunc
Indicators
Professional Prediction Indicator Based on matching the history with selected pattern model and shows the most likely outcome. Pi indicator includes Pattern line, Scanned_Past line, Matching_Pattern line, Future_Predicted line, adjustable Model Band , and some other controls. This indicator is designed primarily for professional use and is very useful in the search for the probability of the results relating to the future. Note : The results depend on model_band and past_bars . They are approxim
Double HMA MTF for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). Features Graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA has switched its direction on any timeframe, a question mark or exclamation mark is displayed on the panel, accompanied by a text and audio message. The messages can be configured separately for each timeframe using the corresponding checkboxes. The indicator is located in a separate window, so as not to overload
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   RSI Divergence + FVG Signal   indicator combines   Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence   with   Fair Value Gap (FVG)   detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbal
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Dynamic Flow Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Flow Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Flow Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Indicator uses price and volume data for identifying oversold and overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Red line . -
Akendicator X
Flavio Graziano
Indicators
Akendicator X is a Non-repainting Indicator for trading at 5-15 minutes Timeframe.  Akendicator X extimates with clear arrows, in which direction the next candlestick will move. Pratically, when the length of the last candle reaches and exceeds a particular value (called Candle Power) immediately, after its closing, an arrow appears indicating whether the next candle could be Bullish or Bearish. I created a manual in pdf where you should learn exactly how to use AKENDICATOR X correctly; I will s
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (12)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (138)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (47)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (105)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. The signals of the indicator DO NOT REPAINT! In
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Wall Street Indicator – Your Key to Trading Success! Tired of tools that promise the world but fail to deliver results? Designed for MT4, the Wall Street Indicator is the ultimate solution to elevate your trading to the next level. This indicator has been meticulously developed to provide clear, reliable, and precise signals. Here's why the Wall Street Indicator is the perfect choice for both beginners and experienced traders: Unmatched Performance – Proven Results 1-year detailed backtest: With
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Apollo Trend Rider
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Trend Rider is an easy to use arrow indicator which provides BUY and SELL signals. The indicator does not repaint and thus gives you the opportunity to test the indicator and adapt it to any trading instrument and time frame you want to use in trading. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. This indicator is based on the combination of several strategies which include trend, breakout and reversal type strategies. It is possible to use the indicator as a s
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your personal n
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.69 (13)
Indicators
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offers a completely innovative approach. It's ideal for those who want to evaluate beforehand how the signal performs with a specific TP-SL and in which PAIRS/TFs it performs best. The Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal strategy is a fundamental tool for any trader and any type of trading because it not only emits precise, non-repainting signals , clearly indicating when and in which direction to trade, but also keeps a det
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.68 (41)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Breakout and Retest Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
4.66 (53)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now) -  Only 2 purchase is 49$. Contact me for instruction, add group and any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product:   Bitcoin Expert Introduction The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest stra
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (262)
Indicators
Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. At it indicator work full auto  Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. You can find it at my profile. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual here  Please note that I do not sell my
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move.  Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Key features Stoploss and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the breako
Cycle Maestro
Stefano Frisetti
1 (1)
Indicators
If a new green  NOTE: CYCLEMAESTRO is distributed only on this website, there are no other distributors. Demo version is for reference only and is not supported. Full versione is perfectly functional and it is supported CYCLEMAESTRO , the first and only indicator of Cyclic Analysis, useful for giving signals of TRADING, BUY, SELL, STOP LOSS, ADDING. Created on the logic of  Serghei Istrati  and programmed by  Stefano Frisetti ;  CYCLEMAESTRO  is not an indicator like the others, the challenge wa
Trend Hunter
Andrey Tatarinov
4.75 (20)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend following Forex indicator. The indicator follows the trend steadily without changing the signal in case of inconsiderable trend line breakouts. The indicator never redraws. An entry signal appears after a bar is closed. Trend Hunter is a fair indicator. Hover your mouse over the indicator signal to display the potential profit of the signal. For trading with a short StopLoss , additional indicator signals are provided when moving along the trend. Trend Hunter Scanner help
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (3)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (33)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
More from author
TrendXpert Indicator
Samuel Ayienda Omanga
Indicators
TrendXpert Indicator v1.02 – Master the Trend, Trade with Precision Overview TrendXpert v1.02 is a precision tool built for serious traders who want to stay on the right side of the market. Designed specifically for the 4H, 1H, and 30M timeframes, it helps you identify high-probability trend conditions and delivers timely, clean trade signals—without clutter or confusion. What’s New in v1.02 Enhanced Trend Detection : Improved internal logic ensures even greater accuracy in trend labeling and
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review