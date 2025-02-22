CandlePattern Daily RSI

Overview:

The Candle Pattern Weekly RSI is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to detect high-probability trade setups on the 1h-timeframe chart while aligning with the weekly trend. It filters signals using a unique three-candle pattern and other Price actions, a minimum price move from the weekly open, and RSI confirmation to enhance accuracy and reduce false signals.

Key Features:

Weekly Trend Confirmation: Only takes buy trades when the Weekly candle is bullish and sell trades when it’s bearish.
Three-Candle Pattern Detection: Identifies strong price action formations for precise entry signals.
RSI Filtering: Avoids overbought/oversold conditions to prevent weak signals.
Custom Threshold from Weekly Open: Ensures signals appear only after a meaningful price move.
Arrow Signals on Chart: Blue arrows for buy setups, red arrows for sell setups.
Alerts & Notifications: Get alerts via screen pop-ups, email, or mobile push notifications.

Why Use This Indicator?

📈 Trend-Following Strategy: Trades only in the direction of the weekly trend.
🔍 High-Precision Entries: Uses wick analysis and RSI to confirm strong setups.
🚫 Avoids False Signals: Ensures price has moved sufficiently before generating signals.
🔔 Real-Time Alerts: Never miss a trade with customizable notifications.

Perfect For:

✅ Scalpers & day traders using the 1-hour timeframe.
✅ Traders who prefer price action-based strategies.
✅ Those looking for an extra confirmation layer with RSI.
✅ MT4 users who want accurate trade signals with alerts.

Additional Features:

  • Works on all forex pairs, indices, and commodities.
  • Fully customizable RSI period, threshold distance, and alert settings.
  • Optimized for fast execution and minimal CPU usage.

🚀 Boost your trading accuracy with the Candle Pattern Daily RSI Indicator!


