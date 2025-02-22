Elliot RSI
- Experts
- Jose Carlos Carvalho
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
What Elliot RSI does:
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a powerful tool for confirming the structure of Elliott Waves. The program looks for a condition that checks if the RSI is diverging before executing an order. This reduces false trades and increases the accuracy of buy and sell order entry.
Properties of EA Elliot RSI:
✅ Uses the RSI to identify strong waves (wave 3) and weak waves (wave 5 with divergence).
✅ Overbought/oversold levels help predict reversals.
✅ Divergences in the RSI confirm potential reversal points in the Elliott waves.