XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT5

5

Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager

The EA allows you to set a Stop Loss (SL) for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders.

How to Use:

  1. Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders.
  2. Configure the following input settings:
    • Order_Type: Select the order or position types.
    • SetStopLoss: Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss.
    • StopLoss: Enter the SL price.
    • SetTakeProfit: Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit.
    • TakeProfit: Enter the TP price.
    • MagicNumber: Use 0 for manually created orders or enter the specific magic number of orders created by another EA.

The EA processes your request instantly and displays a confirmation message.

Your reviews are highly appreciated. Thank you!

MT4 version

Video XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT5
İncelemeler 8
lynne luei
18
lynne luei 2025.10.30 07:22 
 

Thank you for the EA

Ku Yee Ern
121
Ku Yee Ern 2025.10.27 03:33 
 

Thank you for creating this EA!! I've been looking for something like this to manage my positions. Words can't express how grateful I am for the great work you've done.

plmt
14
plmt 2025.10.13 01:32 
 

Great work as promise

TheGreenApple
14
TheGreenApple 2025.10.31 08:52 
 

Really enjoyed using this utility! It is fairly simple once you read the description however I do think the description could do with an update. My suggestion to Mostafa would be to explain when setting the TP or SL, do we input the PRICE or PIPS. This would make the description much clearer and easier to understand for all. Otherwise this is an exceptional product. Thank you so much for your time.

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.11.01 14:18
Thank you very much for your thoughtful feedback!
I really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience and suggestion — that’s a great point. You’re absolutely right; the TP and SL values should be entered as price because this EA applying your settings immediately . I’m glad to hear you’re enjoying the utility, and your support means a lot! Best regards. And now I have been modified the description for clearer guidance , thanks for your suggestion 😍
lynne luei
18
lynne luei 2025.10.30 07:22 
 

Thank you for the EA

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.10.30 08:27
Thanks so much for your review 💐
Ku Yee Ern
121
Ku Yee Ern 2025.10.27 03:33 
 

Thank you for creating this EA!! I've been looking for something like this to manage my positions. Words can't express how grateful I am for the great work you've done.

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.10.27 03:41
Thank you so much for your wonderful message! I truly appreciate your kind words and I’m really happy to know the EA has been useful for you. Your feedback means a lot and inspires me to keep giving my best in every project.
plmt
14
plmt 2025.10.13 01:32 
 

Great work as promise

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.10.13 02:21
Thank you so much for your kind and encouraging words on my EA 😍
quadearner
18
quadearner 2025.09.11 13:54 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.09.11 13:59
Thank you so much for your kind and encouraging words on my EA. Your comment really means a lot to me and gives me great motivation. 😍
huatkueh
14
huatkueh 2025.07.29 03:48 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.07.29 04:25
Hi , sure there an fix for that , by default meta trader disables auto trading , please enable it in global settings & while attaching the EA to the chart
please make sure that your meta trader settings match the enabled checkboxes appears in this YouTube video : https://youtu.be/_pXs9pOAeug
jameszaa
26
jameszaa 2025.06.06 17:59 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.06.06 18:15
I am glad that this tool helped you , thanks for your review.
miskomisko
16
miskomisko 2025.04.01 18:28 
 

seemst to be working fine for my friend on mac :) it did not worked for me on my win. i found out that it was because of autoTrading disabled by server. on other account where this was not disabled by server it is working.

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.04.01 18:45
Thanks for your review :) , it should work on any OS with the same configuration in metatrader , can you record video ? or double check the global configuration in metatrader for expert advisor to allow expert to run , also please check if there any error appears in terminal log.
İncelemeye yanıt