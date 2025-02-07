XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT5

Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager

The EA allows you to set a Stop Loss (SL) for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders.

How to Use:

  1. Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders.
  2. Configure the following input settings:
    • Order_Type: Select the order or position types.
    • SetStopLoss: Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss.
    • StopLoss: Enter the SL price.
    • SetTakeProfit: Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit.
    • TakeProfit: Enter the TP price.
    • MagicNumber: Use 0 for manually created orders or enter the specific magic number of orders created by another EA.

The EA processes your request instantly and displays a confirmation message.

MT4 version

Avis 8
lynne luei
18
lynne luei 2025.10.30 07:22 
 

Thank you for the EA

Ku Yee Ern
121
Ku Yee Ern 2025.10.27 03:33 
 

Thank you for creating this EA!! I've been looking for something like this to manage my positions. Words can't express how grateful I am for the great work you've done.

plmt
14
plmt 2025.10.13 01:32 
 

Great work as promise

XP Layering and set BE tool for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilitaires
Smart Trade Manager for Layering & BE This   trading tool   automates trade management   by handling entry positions, Break-Even (BE), and Take Profit (TP) dynamically. It allows traders to   layer trades   and   protect their profits   without manual intervention. Key Features: Secure profits automatically   by setting BE once a trade reaches profit. Distribute trade volume across multiple entries   to average the price. Set multiple TP targets   to scale out of positions efficiently. Use tick
XP SL By Candle for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilitaires
Close Positions on Candle Close This tool allows you to automatically close positions based on the last candle's closing price, helping confirm trade exits and avoiding unpredictable price movements. How It Works: The EA waits for a candle to close above or below the Stop Loss level before executing a position close. It eliminates the need to manually monitor trades and helps automate exit strategies. Settings: Order_Type: Select the types of orders or positions to be managed. CandleTimeFrame:
FREE
XP Layering and set BE tool
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilitaires
Smart Trade Manager for Layering & BE This trading tool automates trade management by handling entry positions, Break-Even (BE), and Take Profit (TP) dynamically. It allows traders to layer trades and protect their profits without manual intervention. Key Features: Secure profits automatically by setting BE once a trade reaches profit. Distribute trade volume across multiple entries to average the price. Set multiple TP targets to scale out of positions efficiently. Use tick-based calculations
XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilitaires
Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager The EA allows you to set a Stop Loss (SL) for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders. How to Use: Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders. Configure the following input settings : Order_Type: Select the order or position types. SetStopLoss: Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss. StopLoss: Enter the SL price. SetTakeProfit: Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit. TakeProfit:
FREE
XP SL By Candle for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilitaires
Close Positions on Candle Close This tool allows you to automatically close positions based on the last candle's closing price, helping confirm trade exits and avoiding unpredictable price movements. How It Works: The EA waits for a candle to close above or below the Stop Loss level before executing a position close. It eliminates the need to manually monitor trades and helps automate exit strategies. Settings: Order_Type: Select the types of orders or positions to be managed. CandleTimeFrame:
FREE
XP Bulk Close
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilitaires
### Description This Expert Advisor is designed to instantly close active positions and/or pending orders based on user-defined criteria. It supports filtering by trade type, magic number, and symbol scope, and is optimized for fast execution. ### Features - Close buy trades, sell trades, or both. - Filter by symbol: close trades on current chart only or across all symbols. - Filter by magic number or close all trades regardless of magic. - Set maximum allowed slippage for execution control. -
FREE
XP Stealth SL TP for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilitaires
Stealth Mode TP/SL Manager with AI Protection This AI-powered tool manages Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically using either price-based or profit-and-loss (PnL) calculations while hiding these levels from the market . Key Features: Supports BUY, SELL, or both position types. Flexible symbol selection: Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols (separated by semicolons). Customizable magic numbers & expert IDs: Choose whether to manage all orders or only those with specific mag
SwapWaiver MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilitaires
Automated Swap Fee Management Tool SwapWaiver is a utility tool designed for traders who want to avoid unnecessary swap charges, including the common triple swap fees . It is ideal for long-term traders, carry trade strategies, and users of Islamic (swap-free) accounts to avoid admin fees or losing Islamic (swap free) feature . Key Features: Automatically closes and reopens positions before swap is charged Preserves original trade parameters: lot size, TP, SL, magic number Reopens trades at the
XP Stealth SL TP for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilitaires
Stealth Mode TP/SL Manager with AI Protection This AI-powered tool   manages Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically   using either price-based or profit-and-loss (PnL) calculations while   hiding these levels from the market . Key Features: Supports BUY, SELL, or both position types. Flexible symbol selection:   Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols (separated by semicolons). Customizable magic numbers & expert IDs:   Choose whether to manage all orders or only those with sp
SwapWaiver MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilitaires
Automated Swap Fee Management Tool SwapWaiver is a utility tool designed for traders who want to avoid unnecessary swap charges, including the common triple swap fees . It is ideal for long-term traders, carry trade strategies, and users of Islamic (swap-free) accounts to avoid admin fees or losing Islamic (swap free) feature . Key Features: Automatically closes and reopens positions before swap is charged Preserves original trade parameters: lot size, TP, SL, magic number Reopens trades at the
TheGreenApple
14
TheGreenApple 2025.10.31 08:52 
 

Really enjoyed using this utility! It is fairly simple once you read the description however I do think the description could do with an update. My suggestion to Mostafa would be to explain when setting the TP or SL, do we input the PRICE or PIPS. This would make the description much clearer and easier to understand for all. Otherwise this is an exceptional product. Thank you so much for your time.

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Réponse du développeur Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.11.01 14:18
Thank you very much for your thoughtful feedback!
I really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience and suggestion — that’s a great point. You’re absolutely right; the TP and SL values should be entered as price because this EA applying your settings immediately . I’m glad to hear you’re enjoying the utility, and your support means a lot! Best regards. And now I have been modified the description for clearer guidance , thanks for your suggestion 😍
lynne luei
18
lynne luei 2025.10.30 07:22 
 

Thank you for the EA

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Réponse du développeur Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.10.30 08:27
Thanks so much for your review 💐
Ku Yee Ern
121
Ku Yee Ern 2025.10.27 03:33 
 

Thank you for creating this EA!! I've been looking for something like this to manage my positions. Words can't express how grateful I am for the great work you've done.

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Réponse du développeur Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.10.27 03:41
Thank you so much for your wonderful message! I truly appreciate your kind words and I’m really happy to know the EA has been useful for you. Your feedback means a lot and inspires me to keep giving my best in every project.
plmt
14
plmt 2025.10.13 01:32 
 

Great work as promise

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Réponse du développeur Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.10.13 02:21
Thank you so much for your kind and encouraging words on my EA 😍
quadearner
18
quadearner 2025.09.11 13:54 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Réponse du développeur Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.09.11 13:59
Thank you so much for your kind and encouraging words on my EA. Your comment really means a lot to me and gives me great motivation. 😍
huatkueh
14
huatkueh 2025.07.29 03:48 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Réponse du développeur Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.07.29 04:25
Hi , sure there an fix for that , by default meta trader disables auto trading , please enable it in global settings & while attaching the EA to the chart
please make sure that your meta trader settings match the enabled checkboxes appears in this YouTube video : https://youtu.be/_pXs9pOAeug
jameszaa
26
jameszaa 2025.06.06 17:59 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Réponse du développeur Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.06.06 18:15
I am glad that this tool helped you , thanks for your review.
miskomisko
16
miskomisko 2025.04.01 18:28 
 

seemst to be working fine for my friend on mac :) it did not worked for me on my win. i found out that it was because of autoTrading disabled by server. on other account where this was not disabled by server it is working.

Mostafa Mahmoud
1620
Réponse du développeur Mostafa Mahmoud 2025.04.01 18:45
Thanks for your review :) , it should work on any OS with the same configuration in metatrader , can you record video ? or double check the global configuration in metatrader for expert advisor to allow expert to run , also please check if there any error appears in terminal log.
