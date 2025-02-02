MACD with Triangular MA

This indicator uses the signal lines of the MACD and uses Triangular MA as Oscillator.
It is a good addition to trading decisions and part of the OH strategy.

Optimal trade confirmation occurs when the signal lines of the MACD coincide with the trend color of the Triangular Oscillator.

Of course everything important can be changed.

This indicator is part of the OH-Strategy, you can view other indicators of this strategy if you click on my name as a seller.
