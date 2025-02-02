MA with Momentum

The indicator generates buy and sell signals based on a combination of a modified moving average with a trend momentum algorithm.





To ensure clarity on the chart, this indicator can be switched on and off using a freely positionable button.





Note:

If you use this indicator multiple times, e.g. to display different MA periods, then you must change the "button label (ID)" in addition to

the period to ensure it works.

The label when pressed should also be changed accordingly for a clear overview.





This indicator is part of the OH strategy, you can view other indicators of this strategy by

