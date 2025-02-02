MACD with Triangular MA

This indicator uses the signal lines of the MACD and uses Triangular MA as Oscillator.
It is a good addition to trading decisions and part of the OH strategy.

Optimal trade confirmation occurs when the signal lines of the MACD coincide with the trend color of the Triangular Oscillator.

Of course everything important can be changed.

This indicator is part of the OH-Strategy, you can view other indicators of this strategy if you click on my name as a seller.
Produits recommandés
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicateurs
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicateurs
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku pour MT4. - L'indicateur Ichimoku est l'un des indicateurs de tendance les plus puissants. HTF signifie - Higher Time Frame. - Cet indicateur est excellent pour les traders de tendance ainsi que pour la combinaison avec les entrées Price Action. - L'indicateur HTF Ichimoku vous permet d'attacher Ichimoku d'une période plus élevée à votre graphique actuel. - Tendance à la hausse - ligne rouge au-dessus de la bleue (et les deux lignes sont au-dessus du nuage)
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Trend Oscillator - est un indicateur Crypto_Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace ! - Une nouvelle méthode de calcul avancée est utilisée - 20 options pour le paramètre « Prix pour le calcul ». - L'oscillateur le plus fluide jamais développé. - Couleur verte pour les tendances à la hausse, couleur rouge pour les tendances à la baisse. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à 5, Valeurs de surachat : supérieures à 95. - Il existe de nombreuses possibilités de mettre à niveau même
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicateurs
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Lyne
Maksim Kalachev
Indicateurs
About the Lyne indicator Lyne is a Metatrader 4 (MT4) indicator, the essence of which is to transform the accumulated historical data. The Lyne indicator makes it possible to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. This indicator has proven itself in the scalping strategy. The indicator works without repainting.
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur affiche les signaux basés sur l'oscillateur RSI terminal sur le graphique. Il est possible de filtrer les signaux répétés. Ici, l'oscillateur est utilisé pour rechercher un signal inverse. Il est recommandé comme point d'entrée dans les stratégies swing et le trading à partir de niveaux. Un tableau de bord multidevises est disponible. Avec lui, vous pouvez facilement basculer entre les graphiques. Dans les discussions sur les produits, vous pouvez suggérer un algorithme dans lequ
FREE
Roman5 Arbitrage Viewer for MT4 Free
Anton Nel
4 (2)
Indicateurs
This indicator is a perfect tool able to compare which brokers have the lower latency. It shows us immediately which brokers are slower or faster. When you see the dot icon on the line, it means this broker is the faster one and the red line (Broker_A) is the slower one. See the example on the screenshot. How It Works? This indicator shares the prices information to and from the "shared" common data folder. It compares all the prices. The price is based on average by (Ask + Bid) / 2. There are
FREE
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Indicateurs
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicateurs
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
Minotaur Waves Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Minotaur Waves est un indicateur avancé d’analyse de marché conçu pour détecter des points de retournement potentiels et confirmer avec haute précision les changements de direction du prix. Le système combine la puissance de Minotaur Oscillator avec une structure dynamique de bandes adaptatives, offrant des signaux visuels clairs et fiables pour des décisions d’entrée bien fondées. Il est compatible avec toutes les paires de devises, avec une performance optimale sur EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDJPY dan
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
Moving Average Cross Over with filters
Benjamin Obafemi
Indicateurs
User friendly indicator.  This indicator will help you catch the trend an fast as possible. Indicator developed based on moving averages. User can select which type of moving averages they want to use. Indicator draws an arrow when the moving average crosses. The moving average cross over arrow can be filtered with RSI, OsMA, and Parabolic Sar. There are options for selecting specific criteria for the filters.  Such as period of Rsi and Rsi levels. OsMA and Parabolic Sar criteria can also be sel
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Indicateurs
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
SuperTrend Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This scanner shows the trend values of the well known indicator SuperTrend for up to 30 instruments and 8 time frames. You can get alerts via MT4, Email and Push-Notification as soon as the direction of the trend changes. This is the FREE version of the indicator: SuperTrend Scanner The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718074 With the following FREE indicator you c
FREE
Trend Cutter
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Trend Cutter est un indicateur de tendance qui peut être utilisé avec n'importe quelle période, y compris les périodes inférieures comme M1 et M5. L'indicateur est idéal pour les traders qui préfèrent le trading intrajournalier et sera également utile à ceux qui préfèrent le trading à long terme. Vous pouvez utiliser cet indicateur comme base pour votre système de trading ou comme solution de trading autonome. L'indicateur fournit tous les types d'alertes, y compris les notifications PUSH. L'ind
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
FXC iDeM DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicateurs
FXC iDeM-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced DeMarker indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the DeMarker and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: DeM Period: The Period size of the DeMarker in
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicateurs
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 est conçu pour rechercher les vagues de Woolf et les afficher dans la fenêtre actuelle du terminal de trading. Un excellent indicateur pour les traders utilisant les vagues de Wolf dans le commerce. Son application dans les stratégies de trading augmentera considérablement leur efficacité et leur rentabilité. INFORMATIONS SUR L'INDICATEUR Contrairement à d'autres indicateurs de vague Wold, l'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 a un certain nombre de caractéristiques
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
Stochastic Signals Dashboard For MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicateurs
Stochastic Signals is a simple dashboard type indicator that displays the values of the stochastic oscillator on various instruments and time frames chosen by the user. The stochastic is usually used in many trading strategies, especially in countertrend systems when the price reaches overbought/oversold conditions. In addition, this indicator can be configured by the trader to show signals when the stochastic oscillator is in an overbought/oversold condition, when it crosses these levels or whe
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période 100% non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments: forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices, actions.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CC
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Plus de l'auteur
Colored Gann
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
The Gann Hi-Lo indicator is a powerful tool for trend analysis. This modified version colors the signal line and chart candles according to the trend direction. In an uptrend, the candles and the line appear in a bullish color, while in a downtrend, they are displayed in a bearish shade. This makes it easier to visually identify trend changes and provides traders with clear guidance. Thanks to the simple interpretation of the indicator, traders can quickly react to market movements and make wel
Sidewaydetect
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
The indicator continuously calculates the current ATR value and displays it on the chart. If an adjustable threshold is undershot, a channel is automatically drawn to indicate a possible sideways movement. As soon as this threshold is exceeded again, the channel is removed from the chart. This is intended to show that the current market movements are weak and the channel shows a possible direction of a sideways movement in the market. In addition to the threshold, the scaling of the ATR value
MA with Momentum
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
The indicator generates buy and sell signals based on a combination of a modified moving average with a trend momentum algorithm. To ensure clarity on the chart, this indicator can be switched on and off using a freely positionable button. Note: If you use this indicator multiple times, e.g. to display different MA periods, then you must change the "button label (ID)" in addition to the period to ensure it works. The label when pressed should also be changed accordingly for a clear overview.
Trend and Lines
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
This indicator draws lines at the open, close, high and low price of the last chart candle from the set timeframe. In addition, a label shows whether it was an up or down candle. The standard settings follow the original idea of ​​getting the price data from the daily timeframe for day trading/scalping, but since this indicator is fully customizable, you can also set a different timeframe. Based on the drawn price lines, you can then also display Fibonacci levels. This function can also be
OH Sema
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
Well known to most, this indicator identifies the chart peaks and assigns the level of the peak. By classifying the peaks into levels, not only is a possible consolidation indicated but also the possible strength up to the highest level that indicates that a trend reversal is likely. While most SEMA indicators work with 3 levels, this indicator has 4 levels. This indicator is part of the OH-Strategy. You can view other indicators of this strategy if you click on my name as a seller.
Worktime
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
In trading, it is important to trade at the right time, which is why it is advantageous to use this indicator to display the opening of the foreign exchange markets. Define your personal trading times by setting these times with an adjustable background color. You can switch this indicator on and off using a button on the chart. This indicator is part of the OH strategy; you can view other indicators of this strategy by clicking on my name as a seller.
TMA Channel
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
Two modified triangular MA as upper and lower bands that show the trend by changing color. If both MAs show the same color, a confirmed trend is present. The indicator can be switched on and off using a button on the chart. This indicator is part of the OH strategy. You can view other indicators of this strategy if you click on my name as a seller. Take a look to my other indicator....
BBands Oszillator
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
An indicator based on the Bollinger Bands principle, modified by scaled calculation of standard deviations and combined into oscillator bands make this indicator special. An up and down trend is displayed clearly and concisely and, in addition, the integrated levels 70 and 90 show the possible end of the trend or the possibility of consolidation. This indicator is part of the OH strategy. You can view other indicators of this strategy if you click on my name as a seller.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis