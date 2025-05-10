BTC High Ratio

BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior.

This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity zones, and technical pullbacks. Trades are opened through triggers that consider significant changes in price structure and market directional strength. Exits are programmed using smart logic that prioritizes profit preservation, drawdown control, and continuity of favorable sequences.

One of its main advantages is the dynamic risk management via ATR, which allows it to automatically adjust lot sizes based on volatility. This means that when the market is ranging, the system operates with higher exposure, and when volatility increases, it reduces risk, maintaining a stable and projected risk/reward ratio.

Key statistics:

  • Net profit: $2,623.36 from an initial capital of $200

  • Profit factor: 6.61, meaning that for every dollar risked, it has generated $6.61 in profit

  • Relative drawdown: 7.71% in balance and 59.88% in equity — reflecting controlled exposure in relation to the total gain

  • Sharpe Ratio: 10.35 | Recovery Factor: 14.80

  • Total trades: 112 with a win rate of 60.71%

  • Expected payoff per trade: $23.42

  • Max consecutive profit: $378.41 over 8 trades

  • Max consecutive loss: $49.42 over 3 trades

The minimum recommended capital is $200, though starting with $300 or more is ideal. The system is designed to operate automatically and efficiently, as long as its parameters and conditions are respected. It is very important NOT to close trades manually, as this will desynchronize the algorithm, disrupt its logic sequence, and may negatively impact the system’s statistical projection.

Buyers without testing experience or those needing help adapting the EA to their broker can contact our support team. We are available to assist you with setup, testing, and system customization. You will also receive regular updates, new optimized sets, and free trials of future EAs. Those who register through our IB link will receive additional benefits.

Please understand that no system is 100% effective. AI-based algorithms work with historical data to detect patterns that may repeat in the future. There will be good periods and difficult ones. The key is to remain calm, follow the plan, and allow the system to do its job autonomously.

Remember: giving the EA good conditions — like a stable, low-latency VPS (under 30 ms) — can make a big difference in overall performance. Discipline, knowledge, and patience are just as important as the algorithm itself.


Produits recommandés
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (11)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de développement intensif ont permis de créer un a
Advanced Turnaround Strategy
Guillermo Pineda
Experts
Turnaround Tuesday EA – Stratégie de renversement totalement personnalisable pour MetaTrader 5 L’EA Advanced Turnaround Strategy est basé sur la stratégie classique du "Turnaround Tuesday", qui exploite la tendance des marchés à se retourner en milieu de semaine, notamment après une forte baisse ou hausse un jour donné. Il est souvent observé que les marchés se retournent le mardi, surtout après une baisse marquée le lundi. Logique par défaut (entièrement ajustable via les paramètres): Jo
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT5 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heik
Golden Auto Bot MT5
Mai Van Thang
Experts
Golden Auto Bot one year running! Fully Futomated Trading System, with 8 trading setup for signals.  The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of  all time and passes every year . We   DO NOT use Grid   or   Martingale. 80% off now! We backtest again, backtest real - running real As of now, the Golden Auto Bot primarily operates on the main pair XAUUSD   and the secondary pair EUR-USD. With a minimum investment capital of 300 USD, the bot utilizes a micro lot size of 0.01. For the X
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
X Pro Trend
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
X PRO TREND EA — Swing Dot Entries + Smart Risk & Prop-Firm Guards Ride the trend. Protect the account. Pass challenges with discipline. Live Signals & Products Summary: X PRO TREND EA is a fast, clean trend-following robot that times entries from Swing-Dot / Pivot structure (trendline logic) and manages trades with dynamic RR, trailing, and prop-firm grade guardrails (Daily Loss & Max Loss). Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and adaptable to majors, indices, and crypto on lower timeframes. Best fo
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 -  BTCUSD Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Update 3August2025- Message me directly for Installation of Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5_EA after you buy. I will setup correctly to trade BTCUSD Pair.Also If you want all previous versions with this new one then let me know, I will share all MT5 previous versions. Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/
QuantLot Expert MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
ENIX mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
Experts
Prix : 404 $ -> 505$ ENIX mt5 – Adaptation Multicouche du Marché + Moteur Quantitatif Hybride (HQE) ENIX mt5 est un système de trading entièrement automatisé de nouvelle génération, basé sur la recherche et l’expérience de son prédécesseur, tout en introduisant une approche hybride entièrement nouvelle pour l’analyse du marché et l’exécution des ordres. Il combine logique quantitative, analyse de la volatilité et apprentissage automatique dans un système unifié qui s’adapte dynamiquement à la
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD), optimized for M15 to H1 timeframes. Overview: TrendMaster ADX is an automated Expert Advisor that combines an advanced ADX filter, short and long EMAs, and a higher-timeframe filter (D1 EMA 200) to provide precise entry signals. The EA includes professional risk management features such as Funding Pips, trailing stop, and breakeven to protect profits. Entry signals: Buy when ADX is above the configured threshold, +DI
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Ajout de la possibilité de modifier la taille du lot et de rendre l’EA aussi abordable que possible. En l’achetant, vous bénéficierez du support et des futures mises à jour. Merci de soutenir son évolution. Ce robot de trading est prêt à l'emploi. AussiePrecision est un Expert Advisor (EA) sensible au temps pour MetaTrader 5, spécialement conçu pour la paire de devises AUD/USD. Il est conçu pour exécuter des opérations à des moments prédéfinis et contrôlés, ce qui le rend idéal pour les traders
Nuker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
CloseAllOrders in a button
ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
Experts
CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
BTC Pro Breakdown Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
5 (1)
Experts
BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 La plupart des EAs essaient de trader tous les actifs et toutes les configurations. Au final, ils n’apportent aucune constance. BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 a été créé avec un seul objectif : capturer les plus grandes cassures baissières du Bitcoin avec clarté et contrôle. Le système attend une cassure avec fort volume, puis recherche un retest propre avant d’entrer. Les trades sont filtrés par la tendance, le risque est contrôlé par des niveaux SL/TP prédéfinis, et les setups son
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
Experts
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Salut les commerçants ! Je présente la Stratégie "Duende", Duende est un algorithme qui détecte des modèles de différents niveaux hauts et bas, où ils restent constants pour faire de bonnes entrées, avec un système de récupération interrogeant diverses choses comme le seuil de rentabilité et les croisements entre pairs Il a prouvé qu'il contrôlait plusieurs devises sans problème, avec un contrôle puissant des nouvelles pendant le marché il est possible de le gérer avec tous les symboles dont v
TW Scalper Robot MT5
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Scalper Robot MT5 : Un robot de scalping professionnel pour l’or (XAUUSD) Vous cherchez un moyen intelligent et fiable de maximiser vos profits sur le marché de l’or ? TW Scalper Robot MT5 est un expert advisor puissant, spécialement conçu pour le scalping de l’or. En combinant trois indicateurs avancés avec des algorithmes de trading précis, il vous aide à capter les tendances du marché comme un professionnel. Avec ses stratégies intégrées de gestion du risque, chaque trade est exécuté en t
SuperMax MT5
Paranchai Tensit
5 (1)
Experts
SuperMax MT5  is a fully automated, intelligent expert advisor with advanced mechanisms, using a dynamic system to measure market volatility to be consistent with the timing of market entry and exit. The mechanism of this system is based on the principle of mean reversion and momentum of market price. Rely on scalping and recovery strategies with optimal trading frequency and can still work well in all market conditions, be it trend or sideways, can be traded full time in any condition. This EA
EA Frankenstein
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (2)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Unleash the power of our brand new EA "Frankenstein" and conquer the forex market like never before! Our revolutionary expert advisor combines the strength of a price channel strategy with a sophisticated machine learning algorithm, allowing you to navigate the ever-changing market with precision and confidence. And the best part? For a limited time, you can get "Frankenstein" at a jaw-dropping 80% off during our exclusive launch promotion, priced at just $44! FEATURES Trade pane
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Experts
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Rice Martingale
Quang Dang Tong
Experts
Rice Martingale is an EA, which uses the Martingale algorithm with a low DD rate (not for XAUUSD, not TimeFrame M1) Rice Martingale can open two sides:   buy and sell at the same time. We can set the maximum number of orders, the number of Martingale, and the number of the first orders. Especially, if the number of orders reach the point that users want to start the risk parameters, Rice Martingale can manage risks. It will cut loss at the point of the nearest average price which users set befor
FXmax EA MT5
Sergei Linskii
Experts
FXmax EA   est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisors pour Meta Trader 5. Son algorithme unique analyse l'évolution du prix des actifs en tenant compte des facteurs techniques et mathématiques, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise les indicateurs standards de Meta Trader 5. Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real account >>>   [ Cl
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
Experts
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
Market Sniper Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
Experts
Laissez un commentaire après votre achat pour recevoir le manuel d’utilisation. Market Sniper Pro est un Expert Advisor professionnel conçu pour le trading de breakouts avec une gestion adaptative des positions. Il combine la détection de cassures avec des entrées échelonnées basées sur l’ATR et un contrôle global du risque, offrant une approche structurée et disciplinée. Caractéristiques principales Taille de lot configurable et ajustement automatique en fonction du solde Logique d’entrée sur
Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2.67 (3)
Experts
Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges. Why Oktagon Ultra Excels Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take
KingEA
Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo
Experts
Elevate your trading experience the royal way with the King's EA and become King of King's in market. This EA is a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to enhance your Forex trading experience. Our advanced algorithm utilizes machine learning and technical analysis to identify high-potential trades and execute them with precision.King-EA is 100% automated , trades 24/5 on currency pairs and 24/7 on crypto using an advanced strategy for market analysis and an adjustable risk managemen
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.68 (66)
Experts
Informations importantes ! Notre équipe est divisée par rôles : les développeurs se concentrent sur le développement et les mises à jour, tandis que les modérateurs aident à l'installation et à la configuration de l'EA. Nos modérateurs sont disponibles pour vous aider et répondre à toutes vos questions : Zolia (Taïwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Angleterre) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence art
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (347)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (32)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (52)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (61)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec précision et discipline. Quantu
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (11)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Signal en Direct: [Compte Principal] | [Compte Secondaire] | Canal Officiel AOT | Prochain Prix: $299 IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration. AOT MT5 est un Expert Advisor avancé propulsé par l'analyse de sentiment IA et des algorithmes d'Optimisation Adaptative . Développé au cours de plusieurs années de perfectionnement, ce système entièrement au
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.75 (12)
Experts
INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES ! Ce robot de trading n'est pas conçu pour obtenir un backtest parfait, ni pour une optimisation excessive ou un ajustement de courbe. Il n'utilise aucune stratégie risquée de type martingale ou grille. Son objectif principal est la rentabilité réelle en conditions réelles.    Les stratégies utilisées sont un mélange de mes stratégies éprouvées sur l'or, que j'applique en direct via mes signaux vérifiés. Elles affichent un historique de rentabilité de plus de 13 mois,
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (4)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (10)
Experts
Zenith FX – Système Avancé d’Intelligence Artificielle Mécanique Présentation Générale Zenith FX représente la nouvelle génération d’architecture algorithmique, conçue pour offrir une précision de niveau institutionnel sur XAUUSD (Or) et USDJPY (Dollar/Yen Japonais) . Basé sur la structure analytique introduite dans Axon Shift et Vector Prime, le système intègre un cadre neuronal renforcé, capable de s’adapter en temps réel à la volatilité du marché, aux changements de liquidité et aux corrélat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.83 (36)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.84 (19)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.94 (33)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog - Sheet ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé c
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (5)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $369 – LATER -> $1299 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, keeping your a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.45 (86)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (488)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demand
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (15)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 606$ -> 808$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
AuriON AI System EA MT5
Aung Kaung Htet
Experts
AuriON AI System EA Le trading redéfini par l’intelligence. Important: après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé afin de recevoir votre package d’installation personnalisé et les instructions de configuration. Signal en direct:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340133 Offre actuelle : Les 10 prochaines copies sont disponibles à 449 $ , puis le prix passera à 599  $   I. Introduction AuriON est un système de trading cognitif intégrant exécution algorithmique, apprentissage automatique
SFE Impulse
Joel Juanpere
5 (1)
Experts
This expert advisors search for perfect impulse setups.  The approach is use a very few but high effectives rules / filters and an effective management of the opened position. Signal https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2049326 Backtest The EA must be backtest in any timeframe, but for use in live, must be attached to a M5 chart. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Experts
illusion       GoldSKY EA   est un puissant programme de day trading pour la paire XAUUSD (or). Développé par notre équipe...       Compte courant, compte entreprise, appel d'entreprise !     Voir tous les produits :       https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  Le bénéfice réel de l'entreprise s'est élevé à plus de 60 000 £. Signal d'alimentation :   http
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.59 (17)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.22 (36)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.13 (70)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (3)
Experts
Célébration du lancement de l'ABS EA : Pour les 2 prochaines copies , vous pouvez obtenir le nouvel ABS EA (XAUUSD) à un prix de lancement spécial de 109 $  (prix régulier : 365 $) . Guide de configuration et d'utilisation :   Canal ABS . Suivi en temps réel :   Signal ABS .  Fichier de configuration du signal en direct Fichier de configuration de base Qu'est-ce que l'ABS EA ? L'ABS EA est un robot de trading professionnel conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD (Or) sur le timeframe H1. Il repose
Plus de l'auteur
Index FlipX 1
Angel Torres
Experts
FlipX 1 – Initial version Asset: FlipX 1 - H1 Exclusive broker: WelTrade Strategy optimized with a focus on compound interest Key performance highlights of FlipX 1: Total net profit: 253,887.34 USD Initial deposit: 20 USD Profit factor: 2.93 Recovery factor: 15.31 Expected payoff: 1,410.49 USD Gross profit: 385,122.87 USD Gross loss: -131,235.53 USD Maximum absolute drawdown: 11,740.00 USD (9.22%) Total trades: 180 Winning trades percentage: 48.89% Sharpe ratio: 5.42 Z-Score: -0.07 (no statisti
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Experts
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
BTC Stable
Angel Torres
5 (2)
Experts
BTC Stable – Automated Trading Strategy for BTCUSD (M30) BTC Stable is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe, with a focus on stability and consistent performance over time. The strategy prioritizes high-probability entries and controlled exits, maintaining a smooth and steady equity curve. The system is fully optimized for Exness, where spreads and execution quality tend to be highly favorable. It can also be used on brokers with reduced spreads and relia
Btc A I
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC A I, Version 1.7, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the BTCUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This updated version retains the same core algorithm but features optimized parameters tailored to the current market conditions, ensuring synchronization with the latest changes and movements. Your feedback and communication are essential to us, as they enable us to implement these improvements and innovations promptly, and we recommend installing this update without delay. The EA delivers impressive
Savage Gold
Angel Torres
Experts
Savage Gold H1 Important: before running the backtest or trading live, load the .set file provided in the comments/discussion. Enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 5.0 (fixed risk per trade). This setup reproduces the test results and keeps risk management consistent for XAUUSD on H1. Description Savage Gold H1 is a fully automated system for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It blends a trend filter with EMA and momentum confirmation, exits via TakeProfit/StopLoss plus a dynamic t
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Experts
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
Fx Vol 20 WinRate
Angel Torres
Experts
Fx Vol 20 WinRate M30 Brokers: Weltrade Important: Before running the backtest or using it in live trading, you must load the .set file provided in the comments or discussion section. MQL5 restricts compound interest, so risk parameters must be configured manually. Make sure to enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10 , since this setup maintains the original system behavior with fixed risk per trade and no percentage accumulation. Description Fx Vol 20 WinRate M30 is a full
Gold Epic
Angel Torres
Experts
Gold Epic H1 Important: Before running the backtest or live trading, load the .set file provided in the comments section. Enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10 , as this configuration replicates the original system’s balance between risk and growth. General description Gold Epic H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe , optimized for high-liquidity and volatile market sessions. It uses a trend-momentum strategy with EMA confirm
ETH High Ratio
Angel Torres
Experts
Important note: Before running the EA, you must load the corresponding set file available in the Comments or Discussion section on MQL5. Without this configuration file, ETH High Ratio M30 will not operate optimally and may generate losses due to parameter desynchronization. ETH High Ratio M30 – Exness PRO Account (2025 Edition) Minimum capital: 200 USD Timeframe: M30 Symbol: ETHUSD Broker: Exness (PRO Account) ETH High Ratio M30 is an Expert Advisor designed to exploit the medium-term volatilit
Step Deriv Apex
Angel Torres
Experts
Important note: Before running the EA, make sure to load the optimized .set file for the H2 timeframe on the Step Index (Deriv) . Using incorrect parameters may affect performance and risk management. Technical Overview Step Deriv Apex H2 is a fully automated breakout system with adaptive position scaling and floating control. It’s designed for Deriv Step Index and tested with 100% tick accuracy , combining momentum detection with partial exits to maintain consistent growth and controlled dr
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis