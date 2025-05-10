BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior.

This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity zones, and technical pullbacks. Trades are opened through triggers that consider significant changes in price structure and market directional strength. Exits are programmed using smart logic that prioritizes profit preservation, drawdown control, and continuity of favorable sequences.

One of its main advantages is the dynamic risk management via ATR, which allows it to automatically adjust lot sizes based on volatility. This means that when the market is ranging, the system operates with higher exposure, and when volatility increases, it reduces risk, maintaining a stable and projected risk/reward ratio.

Key statistics:

Net profit: $2,623.36 from an initial capital of $200

Profit factor: 6.61, meaning that for every dollar risked, it has generated $6.61 in profit

Relative drawdown: 7.71% in balance and 59.88% in equity — reflecting controlled exposure in relation to the total gain

Sharpe Ratio: 10.35 | Recovery Factor: 14.80

Total trades: 112 with a win rate of 60.71%

Expected payoff per trade: $23.42

Max consecutive profit: $378.41 over 8 trades

Max consecutive loss: $49.42 over 3 trades

The minimum recommended capital is $200, though starting with $300 or more is ideal. The system is designed to operate automatically and efficiently, as long as its parameters and conditions are respected. It is very important NOT to close trades manually, as this will desynchronize the algorithm, disrupt its logic sequence, and may negatively impact the system’s statistical projection.

Buyers without testing experience or those needing help adapting the EA to their broker can contact our support team. We are available to assist you with setup, testing, and system customization. You will also receive regular updates, new optimized sets, and free trials of future EAs. Those who register through our IB link will receive additional benefits.

Please understand that no system is 100% effective. AI-based algorithms work with historical data to detect patterns that may repeat in the future. There will be good periods and difficult ones. The key is to remain calm, follow the plan, and allow the system to do its job autonomously.

Remember: giving the EA good conditions — like a stable, low-latency VPS (under 30 ms) — can make a big difference in overall performance. Discipline, knowledge, and patience are just as important as the algorithm itself.