Golden Finger

My name is Milli EFX, and I am a recognized expert in the Forex EA industry, with a well-established YouTube channel name Milli Efx where I have reviewed, promoted, and sold both my own and other developers' EAs. With over 700 in-depth video reviews, I have spent five years trading with automated systems, three of which I have dedicated entirely to full-time algorithmic trading.

Throughout my journey, I have purchased, tested, and sold numerous Forex EAs, working alongside some of the most skilled developers in the industry to create and refine powerful trading solutions. My latest creation, Golden Finger Ea, is the result of extensive research, development, and optimization. I have collaborated with one of the smartest developers in the world, dedicating countless hours to backtesting, forward testing, and fine-tuning every aspect of this EA to ensure peak performance. Golden Finger is not just another EA—it is a culmination of my expertise and passion for automated trading.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Golden Finger Ea – The Ultimate Asian Session Forex EA

Golden Finger Ea is a highly optimized automated trading system designed to capitalize on the Asian session, with a primary focus on gold (XAU/USD) while also being adaptable to other currency pairs. This EA is built for precision and consistency, leveraging advanced algorithms and risk management tools to deliver a profitable and stress-free trading experience.


Why Choose Golden Finger Ea for Asian session trading?

The Asian session is known for its low volatility and stable trends and ranges, making it an ideal time for strategic trading. Golden Finger MT5 is engineered to take advantage of these conditions, identifying high-probability setups and executing trades with minimal drawdown and maximum efficiency.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Key Features & Benefits:

Optimized for Asian Session Trading – Trades during the quieter, more predictable market hours to reduce risk and enhance win rates.


Gold (XAU/USD) Specialist – Specifically fine-tuned for trading gold, ensuring the best possible entries and exits.


Multi-Pair Compatibility – While optimized for gold, it can also trade other currency pairs, providing greater flexibility.


Advanced Risk Management – Customizable stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop settings to protect your capital.


Daily Trade Limits – Control the number of trades per session to avoid overtrading and maintain profitability.


Time Filter Option – Choose specific trading hours to match your personal strategy and market conditions.


Automated Execution – Fully hands-free operation, eliminating emotional trading and ensuring disciplined execution.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Golden Finger EA SETUP:
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M1
Test From ********
Settings ********
Brokers ********
Minimum Deposit $100/0.01 lot
Recommend Deposit $500/0.01 lot (For drawdown <10%)


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Customizable Input Parameters:

Golden Finger MT5 gives you full control over its settings, allowing you to tailor it to your risk tolerance and strategy:

  • Lot Size – Adjust trade volume to match your risk management plan.
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit – Set your desired risk-reward ratio.
  • Trailing Stop – Lock in profits while letting winning trades run.
  • Trade Frequency – Limit the number of trades per session to avoid excessive exposure.
  • Time Filters – Customize active trading hours for more strategic execution.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Note: I don’t rely on neural networks, machine learning AI, ChatGPT, quantum computing, or artificially perfect backtests to sell my products. Instead, I provide genuine, reliable trading systems built on proven principles that stand up to real market conditions. My approach is rooted in transparency and integrity, ensuring that my systems have the highest likelihood of real-world performance closely matching backtest results—without any manipulation or shortcuts.
Who Is This EA For?

Golden Finger Ea is perfect for both beginners and experienced traders. If you prefer trading gold or want to capitalize on the stability of the Asian session, this EA is your perfect companion.

Start trading smarter with Golden Finger MT5 today! 

