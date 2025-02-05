My name is Milli EFX, and I am a recognized expert in the Forex EA industry, with a well-established YouTube channel name Milli Efx where I have reviewed, promoted, and sold both my own and other developers' EAs. With over 700 in-depth video reviews, I have spent five years trading with automated systems, three of which I have dedicated entirely to full-time algorithmic trading.

Throughout my journey, I have purchased, tested, and sold numerous Forex EAs, working alongside some of the most skilled developers in the industry to create and refine powerful trading solutions. My latest creation, Golden Foot, is the result of extensive research, development, and optimization. I have collaborated with one of the smartest developers in the world, dedicating countless hours to backtesting, forward testing, and fine-tuning every aspect of this EA to ensure peak performance. Golden Foot is not just another EA—it is a culmination of my expertise and passion for automated trading.

Golden Foot EA – Precision Range Trading with Smart Support & Resistance Strategy

Golden Foot EA is a high-performance automated trading system designed specifically for traders who capitalize on ranging markets. Built on a proven support and resistance strategy, this EA excels in identifying high-probability reversal zones, ensuring precise trade execution with optimized risk management.

Primary Market & Pairs

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) – the king of volatility and liquidity.

Designed to avoid trending breakouts, keeping risk at a minimum.

Core Strategy & Trading Logic

Golden Foot EA employs a multi-layered approach to detect and trade market ranges effectively:

Support & Resistance Identification – The EA dynamically maps key price levels, entering trades when price action signals a reversal at strong barriers.

Smart Filtering – Eliminates false signals by incorporating additional confirmation criteria, reducing unnecessary drawdowns.

Trailing Stop System – A fully customizable trailing start and step ensures maximum profit capture while keeping losses controlled.

Risk & Money Management – Multiple risk parameters allow traders to fine-tune position sizing, stop loss, and max equity loss to fit their strategy.

Advanced Features & Customization

Lot Size Control – Adjustable fixed lot or dynamic risk-based lot sizing for flexible trade management.

Max Daily Trades Limit – Prevents overtrading by setting a cap on the number of trades per day.

Stop Loss & Take Profit Configuration – Manually set SL/TP values or let the EA manage them dynamically based on market conditions.

Time Filter – Restrict trading hours for precise market timing, allowing traders to focus on the most profitable sessions.

Trailing Stop Mechanism – Adaptively locks in profits by adjusting trailing distances based on volatility.

Why Choose Golden Foot EA?

Designed for Real-World Trading – No unrealistic backtests, no curve-fitting, just a high-probability approach to market conditions.

Live-Tested & Optimized – Extensively backtested and optimized for real execution, ensuring that results in live trading align closely with historical performance.

Robust and Reliable – The EA is structured to avoid reckless Martingale or Grid strategies, making it a safer long-term option.

Versatile & Adaptive – While built for gold trading, Golden Foot EA can be optimized for Forex pairs with strong range tendencies.

Technical Specifications

Minimum Recommended Balance: $500 (for 0.01 lot size, can be adjusted).

Best Timeframe: M1 (Adjustable based on market conditions).

Compatible Brokers: Works with both ECN & standard accounts.

Trading Style: Non-Martingale, Non-Grid, Support & Resistance-Based Range Trading.



Golden Foot SETUP:

Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M1 Test From ******** Settings ******** Brokers ******** Minimum Deposit $100/0.01 lot Recommend Deposit $500/0.01 lot (For drawdown <10%)



Ideal for Traders Who:

Prefer consistent, lower-risk trading rather than aggressive strategies.

Want an EA optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

Appreciate realistic trading results without artificial overfitting.

Need a system that thrives in ranging market conditions and avoids unnecessary trades during strong trends.





Golden Foot EA is the ultimate solution for traders looking to profit from ranging markets with precision, control, and confidence.

Purchase now and take control of your trading journey with Golden Foot EA!