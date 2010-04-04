ADXnoEAdesu

Trend following EA using ADX





The environment is recognized and entered using ADX on the daily and 4-hourly timeframes.





The position of the +DI, -DI and ADX lines are used as triggers.





Both entry and exit are handled by the logic, but stop loss and take profit can be set just in case.













Average number of trades per month: 3





Currency pair USDJPY (try other currencies as well)





Execution leg H4





Parameter Description





Magic number Magic number.





Lot The number of lots.





SL pips Stop loss line, entered in PIPS.





TP pips Take profit line, in PIPS.





Allowable spread point Allowable spread, in points.



