Directional Volume Indicator
- Indicators
- HANY SAAD SHEHATA ABDELHALIM ABOUBAKR
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
An indicator that calculates a volume value adjusted based on where did the candle close, so it gives a directional kind of volume.
Buffers:
It has two buffers, net long ,and net short.
The buffers' empty value is mapped to the EMPTY_VALUE constant in MQL4 to make it easier to use the indicator in another EA or Indicator.
Uses:
Didn't find a specific use, but maybe combine it with VSA? not sure.