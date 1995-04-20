Directional Volume Indicator

An indicator that calculates a volume value adjusted based on where did the candle close, so it gives a directional kind of volume.

Buffers:

It has two buffers, net long ,and net short.

The buffers' empty value is mapped to the EMPTY_VALUE constant in MQL4 to make it easier to use the indicator in another EA or Indicator.

Uses:

Didn't find a specific use, but maybe combine it with VSA? not sure.



