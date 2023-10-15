AI for Gold MT4

AI for Gold is different to what you have seen so far for six reasons:

Reason 1: This is a fully robustified and adaptable EA 

The EA uses Price Action patterns and AI to predict the outcome of the incoming trade. This unique approach enables you to enjoy superior reliability without permanent relearning and anxiety of desintagration as it is common for AI other systems. 

Read  here about this novel AI trade prediction system. 


Reason 2: This is the best Gold Trading EA on the MQL market 

I didn't believe it until I double checked the analysis results. All Gold Trading EAs with more than 6 weeks of live signal were compared and "AI for Gold" is really the best as of 1st July 2023. In the screenshot below you can find the evaluation result.

This blog article presents the evaluation results as of 1st June 2023 - "AI for Gold" was second that day.


Reason 3: This EA can be used to trade prop firms 

The performance of the current version is so impressive, that it can be used for prop firm trading.

Read here here the analysis how to assess if an Expert Advisor is suitable for prop firm trading in general and why AI for Gold is very likely to fulfil the harsh requirements.


Reason 4: This EA uses Take Profit and Stop Loss for every trade 

Believe me, you don't want to wake up one day and see your account being in a huge draw-down because the EA averaged down during crazy global news. AI for Gold uses (for broker hidden) strict Take Profit and Stop Los triggers. The exposure to market craziness and the overall risk are minimal!

Read here about the TP and SL ranges and how the EA keeps your account safe.


Reason 5: This EA has a built in real-time issue support

How often did you check your VPS running EAs just to discover that it did not trade for too long because of an error message?

In this EA you can enable automated submission of errors and logs so I can help you right away with any issue occuring in your account. 

You can read about this new improvement in this blog article.

Reason 6: Compatible with multiple brokers

Starting with the version 1.60 the EA is not sensitive to brokers market makers and price fluctuations anymore.

Read here how this new version of AI for Gold changes the Forex Game.


News Channel

Don't miss updates on the EA and offerings, new versions and other unique opportunities.

Subscribe to the news channel now!


Usage

After Buy: Please contact me to get valid settings for live operations (UID, set-files, super insightful documentation).

Please note: The EA was designed to run only on Gold (XAUUSD) on M15 Timeframe.

Please send me a message so I can send you best settings, the license key and a detailed documentation.

Please read here about how to setup up the EA and how to evaluate if it works correctly with your broker: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752579

Currency pair: XAUUSD or Gold
Timeframe: M15
Minimum deposit: $100 (high risk), 1000$ (low risk)
Account type: Any with a minimum spread (preferably ECN)
Brokers: Any broker, Best with ICMarkets


Input Parameters

  • Multiply all lots: The system is normalized for a 1000$ account. That means, that if you account is smaller, you are facing larger risk than we might expect from the live signal. If you account is e.g. 10000$, then you can set the "Multiply all lots" to 0.1 in order to experience same PnL as it is expected with a 1000$ account. Setting this value to 0.1 is also a good way to trade a 10000$ account at a prop firm like FTMO or similar.
  • Debug Message: Enable printing messages on the Chart and inside the log "Experts" tab
  • Risk level: Minimal risk: 0, max recommended risk: 10, max feasible risk: 13

Change-Log

The EA is periodically updated. New features and strategy aspects are added.  
For more information about what has changed in which version, please have a look at the change-log here


Price Increases

Since the capabilities of the EA are getting better and better, the EA will get more and more expensive.  



