Quantum GBPJPY4

Ideal Strategy for Funding Accounts:

Input Variables:

The code has a large number of input variables, allowing for high customization of the EA. These variables control:

Indicator parameters (Ichimoku, ADX, RSI).

Profit targets (ProfitTarget) and maximum losses (StopLoss).

Money management.

Trading options (schedules, weekdays, etc.).

Slippage.

And more.

This makes the EA very flexible.

Trading Logic:

The EA uses a combination of technical indicators (Ichimoku, ADX, RSI) to generate entry and exit signals.

Entry rules are based on indicator crossovers and specific conditions.

Exit rules may include profit targets, maximum losses, and exits based on indicator signals.

The EA has some trading options that limit trading during certain times of the day or week.

Position Management:

The EA includes functions to open and close positions, as well as manage stop loss and take profit.

It also handles trailing stops and closing positions after a certain number of bars.

Helper Functions:

The code contains several helper functions to perform tasks such as:

Calculating stop loss and take profit levels.

Error handling.

Event logging.

Retrieving indicator values.

Recommendations:

Before using this EA on a real account, it is essential to conduct thorough testing on a demo account.

Ensure you fully understand how the EA works and the risks associated with automated trading.

Consider adding more comments and documentation to the code to facilitate understanding and maintenance.

I hope you find this information useful.







