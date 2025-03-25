Quantum GBPJPY4
- Experts
- Alexander Loreto Cordero
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Ideal Strategy for Funding Accounts:
Input Variables:
The code has a large number of input variables, allowing for high customization of the EA. These variables control:
-
Indicator parameters (Ichimoku, ADX, RSI).
-
Profit targets (ProfitTarget) and maximum losses (StopLoss).
-
Money management.
-
Trading options (schedules, weekdays, etc.).
-
Slippage.
-
And more.
This makes the EA very flexible.
Trading Logic:
The EA uses a combination of technical indicators (Ichimoku, ADX, RSI) to generate entry and exit signals.
-
Entry rules are based on indicator crossovers and specific conditions.
-
Exit rules may include profit targets, maximum losses, and exits based on indicator signals.
-
The EA has some trading options that limit trading during certain times of the day or week.
Position Management:
The EA includes functions to open and close positions, as well as manage stop loss and take profit.
-
It also handles trailing stops and closing positions after a certain number of bars.
Helper Functions:
The code contains several helper functions to perform tasks such as:
-
Calculating stop loss and take profit levels.
-
Error handling.
-
Event logging.
-
Retrieving indicator values.
Recommendations:
-
Before using this EA on a real account, it is essential to conduct thorough testing on a demo account.
-
Ensure you fully understand how the EA works and the risks associated with automated trading.
-
Consider adding more comments and documentation to the code to facilitate understanding and maintenance.
I hope you find this information useful.