CloseAllCharts

Close All Charts – Instantly Close All Open Charts in MT4

Declutter your workspace and improve efficiency with Close All Charts, a simple yet powerful script that instantly closes all open charts in MT4 with a single click. No more manually closing charts one by one—this tool helps you manage your trading environment effortlessly.

🔹 Key Features:

✔ One-Click Chart Closure – Instantly close all open charts in MT4 with a single action.

✔ Streamlined Workspace – Remove unnecessary charts for a cleaner and more organized interface.

✔ Time-Saving Efficiency – Focus on trading instead of manually closing multiple charts.

📌 Why Use Close All Charts?

Managing multiple charts can be tedious, especially when you need a quick reset. Close All Charts simplifies your workflow, making MT4 navigation smoother and more efficient. Whether you're optimizing your trading setup or just want a cleaner view, this tool helps you do it in seconds.

Try Close All Charts today and take control of your MT4 workspace with ease!