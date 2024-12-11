GoldMatic EA

4.12


GoldMatic EA for MetaTrader 5

The GoldMatic EA is an automated tool specifically developed for trading XAU/USD (gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This Expert Advisor simplifies trading operations by automating analysis and execution, making it an accessible solution for traders seeking a hands-off approach to gold trading.

Features

  • Automated Operation
    The EA independently manages all trading operations, including market analysis and trade execution, requiring no manual input from the user.
  • Dynamic Market Analysis
    Equipped with real-time market monitoring, the EA adapts to changing conditions to make informed trading decisions.
  • Innovative Position Management
    The algorithm is designed to operate without traditional Stop Loss or Take Profit levels, using internal logic to determine optimal position closure.
  • Adaptability
    Adjusts trading actions based on account balance and current market dynamics to support a balanced trading approach.
  • Accessible Design
    Straightforward setup makes the EA suitable for traders of all experience levels, from beginners to advanced users.

How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to an XAU/USD chart on the MetaTrader 5 platform, using the recommended time frame.
  2. Allow the EA to handle all aspects of market analysis and trade execution automatically.

Recommendations

  • Testing: It is advised to test the EA on a demo account before live deployment to confirm compatibility with your broker’s trading environment.
  • Time Frame: Use the EA within the recommended time frame for optimal performance.
  • Optimization: The EA is optimized for use on the H1, H2 time frame and supports IOC (Immediate or Cancel), FOK (Fill or Kill), and Return order execution modes.

This EA offers a structured and flexible way to engage in automated gold trading. Follow the outlined recommendations to ensure seamless integration into your trading strategy and to make the most of its capabilities.


Options For Advanced Traders:

-Fixed Lot Size: Users can now set a fixed lot size, ensuring consistent trade execution without dynamic adjustments.

-Minimum Profit: This option allows traders to define a minimum profit threshold before closing trades, optimizing returns.

-Comment Feature: Users can now add custom comments to trades for better tracking and analysis.

-Max Spread Option: Allows users to set a maximum spread limit to avoid trading in unfavorable market conditions.

-Trailing Stop Loss: A dynamic stop loss that adjusts as the trade moves in profit, helping to secure gains while minimizing risk.

-Multi-Currency Support: The EA now supports multiple currencies, including the Russian Ruble, providing more flexibility for traders.

-Wait for a Better Profit: This feature allows the EA to hold trades longer in anticipation of a more favorable market movement, aiming for higher returns instead of closing at the initial profit target.
Warning: While this option can increase profits, it also comes with a higher risk. By keeping trades open longer, exposure to market fluctuations and potential drawdowns increases. Traders should carefully consider their risk tolerance and market conditions before enabling this feature.
This update provides more flexibility and profit potential for experienced traders who are willing to take on additional risk for higher rewards.

-Trade Direct Mode: This new option allows you to control the type of trades the EA will execute. You can choose between:

Buy Only – Opens only long positions.

Sell Only – Opens only short positions.

Both – Trades in both directions.

-Max Open Trades: This setting lets you limit the maximum number of open trades at any given time, helping to manage risk and exposure effectively.

-Individual trading hour inputs: Ror each day from Monday to Friday

-Hard Stop Percent Option: This new risk management feature allows users to set a percentage of the balance that can be reached without closing any positions. If this threshold is met, all positions will be closed, and no new trades will be opened for the remainder of the day.

-Friday Stop Hour Option: Users can now specify an exact time on Fridays after which no new positions will be opened. Existing trades will continue to function normally, helping to manage weekend exposure.

-Magic Number Option: The new Magic Number option introduces a more consistent and reliable way to identify and manage trades. The EA will now use a default magic number for all trades, ensuring better management and tracking of open orders.

-Maximum trade delay - The Maximum Trade Delay option adds a random delay, in seconds, before opening a trade.You can specify the maximum trade delay, which determines the upper limit of the random waiting time (in seconds) before a trade is opened.

-Hard Stop in Account Currency - This option defines a maximum loss limit of the EA trades, expressed directly in the account's currency. When the current net loss reaches this value, the EA will stop opening new trades and close existing positions. Benefits: Provides precise and strict risk control, regardless of the number or type of active trades.

-Time delay between trades (only for new trades) - will prevent new trades from being opened in less than the number of minutes you set.

-Trailing SL in points - is activated only when the trade is in profit and secures a small profit while allowing the trade to continue until the stop loss is hit.

-Minimum Distance Between Recovery Trades in Points - adjusts the automatic settings for the distance between recovery trades, measured in points.

If you have any other questions, please feel free to contact me.


Reviews
p_s
132
p_s 2025.05.21 01:44 
 

I use GoldMatic in a unique way, and I’m very satisfied with it.

Fungie D
57
Fungie D 2025.04.29 06:32 
 

I have rented this EA, and running it on Live account on different time frames and settings(HARD STOP and minimum PROFIT). Works great on 15 min and H2 time frames for me, H2 makes lot of trades and its very profitable! So far very good results and the back test are Great too. Any chance to add in the settings an option for TIME DELAY (PAUSE) between trades ?

Jens Bruns
2148
Jens Bruns 2025.04.21 11:04 
 

Wow this EA is very stable! 11 straight wins and small DD. Awesome Job! I believe it’s the best Gold EA I’ve used so far. Also great support from author via pm. I’ll update my review in a few weeks. Thank you so far!

Update after 2 weeks: Still amazing! I have 16 winning trades in a row on H1 with low DD on each trade. Congratulations to the Author for making such a great EA! Thank you! :-)

Filter:
Edgar Elsner
1264
Edgar Elsner 2025.06.24 12:30 
 

This EA appears quite profitable at first glance, but it turns out to be a nasty trap and is therefore unusable for fully automated trading. I was only able to avoid deep drawdowns on my live accounts because I was able to bring the trades back into profit using the rescue tool Gold Donkey MT5. In particular, GoldMatic continuously closes profitable trades and immediately opens a follow-up trade until the last one remains in the red for a long time, up to more than 10,000 points, which causes a lot of swap costs for long positions. This particularly affects trades on the H2 and H1 timeframes. The hard-slow function does not work if other trades (manual or from another EA) are open. In this case, GoldMatic does not open its own trades. I informed the seller of this two weeks ago and reminded him again, but to this day he has not resolved this minor problem and has not contacted me again. If a poor EA is accompanied by poor support, you should really stay away from it... My demo Account today as of 24.06.25: Trade opened on 16.06., H2: now more than 14.000 Points DD / Trade opened on 20.06., H2: now more than 5.000 Points DD / Trade opened on 23.06., H1: now more than 6.000 Points DD

-----

Addendum June 29, 2025:

Other professionally programmed EAs focus exclusively on their own trades, such as the aforementioned EA "Gold Donkey MT5." I only referred to such EAs, as well as manually placed trades. If these trades affect GoldMatic, then it's GoldMatic's problem. I sent the seller instructions via PM on how to do it correctly. But he obviously didn't understand...

Cristian-silvian Olteanu
1038
Reply from developer Cristian-silvian Olteanu 2025.06.29 08:46
If a fixed lot size, minimum profit, or other risk-increasing options were used, it is normal to see a higher drawdown with the recent market volatility. If another EA is used alongside GoldMatic and interferes with its trades, the strategy is altered and the results can become unpredictable.
benben_123
29
benben_123 2025.06.24 03:30 
 

This EA only takes long positions, and it consistently enters at high points!

Cristian-silvian Olteanu
1038
Reply from developer Cristian-silvian Olteanu 2025.06.29 08:39
Thank you for your feedback. The EA is designed to analyze market conditions carefully before opening trades. If it's only opening long positions at high points, it might be due to current market volatility or settings. The recovery system also manages trades that were opened at high points.
mocboy22
19
mocboy22 2025.05.23 17:50 
 

p_s
132
p_s 2025.05.21 01:44 
 

I use GoldMatic in a unique way, and I’m very satisfied with it.

Jamie L
53
Jamie L 2025.05.17 09:26 
 

Do not purchase; this EA repaints, backtest results are inconsistent, lacks sell orders, and increases buy orders until loss liquidation.

Cristian-silvian Olteanu
1038
Reply from developer Cristian-silvian Olteanu 2025.05.17 09:48
Thank you for your feedback. I’m sorry to hear that your experience didn’t meet your expectations. I’d like to address a few of your concerns: Repainting – This EA does not repaint. It uses live price data and react on patterns, not indicators that change past signals. Backtest Results – Backtesting results can vary depending on broker data, spreads, slippage, and execution speed. I always recommend testing the EA on a demo account with your broker to understand how it performs in your specific environment. Lack of Sell Orders – The EA opens trades (buy or sell) based on live market conditions and the patterns it recognizes. If it’s focusing on buys, it means it’s detecting better conditions for that. Increasing Buy Orders Until Liquidation – The EA does not use martingale, but it may open more trades in the same direction during a trend or recovery phase. There’s a hard stop and SL feature to limit risk and suspend trading if losses reach a predefined level. I'm always open to constructive suggestions and continuously working to improve the EA. If you'd like to discuss this further or share your setup details, I’d be happy to help.
Torben Petersen
1703
Torben Petersen 2025.05.01 03:14 
 

I’ve never written a review this quickly, but this one deserves an exception. The EA can go days without opening a single trade, and when it finally does, it immediately hits a 20% drawdown – with no stop loss in place. When I asked the author, the only response was: “I’m working on a stop loss option.” In my opinion, this EA is neither mature nor well thought out. If you’re looking to lose money, go ahead and buy it. Otherwise, stay away – there are far more reliable and well-developed options out there.

Cristian-silvian Olteanu
1038
Reply from developer Cristian-silvian Olteanu 2025.05.01 06:45
EA uses a Hard Stop instead of a classic Stop Loss on each trade.
This is by design — and here's why it's better:
🔒 1. Hard Stop is at the account level, not per trade.
It protects your account from losing more than a fixed % (like 10% or 15%) in one day. Once this limit is hit, the EA closes all trades and pauses until the next day.
✅ 2. No fixed Stop Loss on every trade means the EA can manage recovery better.
If a trade goes into drawdown, the EA can wait, recover, or open another trade when conditions are right. It gives your trades room to breathe, instead of closing too early at a fixed SL.
⚠️ 3. It still protects you — but with flexibility.
A fixed SL might close a trade during normal market noise, then the price goes your way. With Hard Stop, you give the EA space to manage the position, but still have a safety net to cap daily risk.
👉 So instead of killing trades too soon, you let the EA work its full strategy — but you’re always protected by the Hard Stop.
The Hard Stop setting should always match your personal risk tolerance — in other words, how much of your account you're willing to risk in a day to try and make a profit.
📊 For example:
If you set Hard Stop = 10%, it means you're telling the EA:
“I'm comfortable risking up to 10% of my account today. If I lose that, stop trading and protect the rest.”
💡 Why this matters:
If you choose a value too low, the EA might not have enough room to recover from normal drawdown and will stop too early.
If you choose a value too high, you might risk more than you're emotionally or financially comfortable with.
⚖️ It's a balance — you want to give the EA enough room to work, but not so much that you feel uncomfortable during drawdowns.
👉 Set a Hard Stop that reflects what you're willing to risk to make profit.
There's no "perfect" number — it's about what you can accept. For some, that's 5%. For others, 15% or 100%. It depends on your trading style and account size.
Fungie D
57
Fungie D 2025.04.29 06:32 
 

I have rented this EA, and running it on Live account on different time frames and settings(HARD STOP and minimum PROFIT). Works great on 15 min and H2 time frames for me, H2 makes lot of trades and its very profitable! So far very good results and the back test are Great too. Any chance to add in the settings an option for TIME DELAY (PAUSE) between trades ?

Jens Bruns
2148
Jens Bruns 2025.04.21 11:04 
 

Wow this EA is very stable! 11 straight wins and small DD. Awesome Job! I believe it’s the best Gold EA I’ve used so far. Also great support from author via pm. I’ll update my review in a few weeks. Thank you so far!

Update after 2 weeks: Still amazing! I have 16 winning trades in a row on H1 with low DD on each trade. Congratulations to the Author for making such a great EA! Thank you! :-)

Alex Ciobanu
219
Alex Ciobanu 2025.04.11 05:14 
 

I've been using the bot on a live account for a month, and it's wonderful, profitable, and safe. And great support from Cristian, thanks!

skgowrob
19
skgowrob 2025.03.25 19:33 
 

It is one of the safest bots ever. Works very perfectly. I am very much satisfied, it has around 97% win rate. ALhamduLiLLah!

Bryan Verba
65
Bryan Verba 2025.03.20 11:10 
 

Best budget EA. You can't go wrong with this one.

553217
112
553217 2025.03.15 05:40 
 

Başarılı bir ea üreticiyi tebrik ederim

José Rulian Neves
37
José Rulian Neves 2025.03.14 20:58 
 

O GoldMatic EA é uma ferramenta impressionante para negociação automatizada de ouro no MetaTrader 5. Sua performance consistente e adaptabilidade ao mercado destacam sua excelência. Parabéns ao Cristian por desenvolver um EA tão inovador e eficiente, que simplifica a vida dos traders e eleva o padrão no mercado financeiro!

Markus Bruno Bischoff
558
Markus Bruno Bischoff 2025.03.13 21:30 
 

Till now, very promising EA... in Backtest and DemoAccount very good! Now i look what it does on LiveAccount! Will update soon... The support from the Developer is very helpful and friendly.

Daniel Fabra Occena
143
Daniel Fabra Occena 2025.02.24 03:57 
 

Very good EA. Trades with acceptable risk management. always wins back losses and more. So far all profits on less than 1 week of usage. Developer is also very active and swift in applying updates on things it can improve on. I recommend this to anyone specially people that dont have time to trade.

Ocean
640
Ocean 2025.02.07 17:42 
 

2025.07. Useful ea. If used properly.

Stefano Fazzino
243
Stefano Fazzino 2025.01.30 12:07 
 

Simple, very easy to use and low risk! Good job Cristian!

sanapa
138
sanapa 2025.01.27 15:34 
 

Good EA and Ridiculously cheap! ,This is a very safe, profitable EA! All orders executed have resulted in profit with very low DD.

