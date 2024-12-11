



GoldMatic EA for MetaTrader 5

The GoldMatic EA is an automated tool specifically developed for trading XAU/USD (gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This Expert Advisor simplifies trading operations by automating analysis and execution, making it an accessible solution for traders seeking a hands-off approach to gold trading.

Features

Automated Operation

The EA independently manages all trading operations, including market analysis and trade execution, requiring no manual input from the user.

Dynamic Market Analysis

Equipped with real-time market monitoring, the EA adapts to changing conditions to make informed trading decisions.

Innovative Position Management

The algorithm is designed to operate without traditional Stop Loss or Take Profit levels, using internal logic to determine optimal position closure.

Adaptability

Adjusts trading actions based on account balance and current market dynamics to support a balanced trading approach.

Accessible Design

Straightforward setup makes the EA suitable for traders of all experience levels, from beginners to advanced users.

How to Use

Attach the EA to an XAU/USD chart on the MetaTrader 5 platform, using the recommended time frame. Allow the EA to handle all aspects of market analysis and trade execution automatically.

Recommendations

Testing : It is advised to test the EA on a demo account before live deployment to confirm compatibility with your broker’s trading environment.

: Use the EA within the recommended time frame for optimal performance.

: Use the EA within the recommended time frame for optimal performance. Optimization: The EA is optimized for use on the H1, H2 time frame and supports IOC (Immediate or Cancel), FOK (Fill or Kill), and Return order execution modes.

This EA offers a structured and flexible way to engage in automated gold trading. Follow the outlined recommendations to ensure seamless integration into your trading strategy and to make the most of its capabilities.





Options For Advanced Traders:

-Fixed Lot Size: Users can now set a fixed lot size, ensuring consistent trade execution without dynamic adjustments.



-Minimum Profit: This option allows traders to define a minimum profit threshold before closing trades, optimizing returns.



-Comment Feature: Users can now add custom comments to trades for better tracking and analysis.

-Max Spread Option: Allows users to set a maximum spread limit to avoid trading in unfavorable market conditions.



-Trailing Stop Loss: A dynamic stop loss that adjusts as the trade moves in profit, helping to secure gains while minimizing risk.



-Multi-Currency Support: The EA now supports multiple currencies, including the Russian Ruble, providing more flexibility for traders.

-Wait for a Better Profit: This feature allows the EA to hold trades longer in anticipation of a more favorable market movement, aiming for higher returns instead of closing at the initial profit target.

Warning: While this option can increase profits, it also comes with a higher risk. By keeping trades open longer, exposure to market fluctuations and potential drawdowns increases. Traders should carefully consider their risk tolerance and market conditions before enabling this feature.

This update provides more flexibility and profit potential for experienced traders who are willing to take on additional risk for higher rewards.

-Trade Direct Mode: This new option allows you to control the type of trades the EA will execute. You can choose between:

Buy Only – Opens only long positions.

Sell Only – Opens only short positions.

Both – Trades in both directions.

-Max Open Trades: This setting lets you limit the maximum number of open trades at any given time, helping to manage risk and exposure effectively.

-Individual trading hour inputs: Ror each day from Monday to Friday

-Hard Stop Percent Option: This new risk management feature allows users to set a percentage of the balance that can be reached without closing any positions. If this threshold is met, all positions will be closed, and no new trades will be opened for the remainder of the day.



-Friday Stop Hour Option: Users can now specify an exact time on Fridays after which no new positions will be opened. Existing trades will continue to function normally, helping to manage weekend exposure.

-Magic Number Option: The new Magic Number option introduces a more consistent and reliable way to identify and manage trades. The EA will now use a default magic number for all trades, ensuring better management and tracking of open orders.

-Maximum trade delay - The Maximum Trade Delay option adds a random delay, in seconds, before opening a trade.You can specify the maximum trade delay, which determines the upper limit of the random waiting time (in seconds) before a trade is opened.

-Hard Stop in Account Currency - This option defines a maximum loss limit of the EA trades, expressed directly in the account's currency. When the current net loss reaches this value, the EA will stop opening new trades and close existing positions. Benefits: Provides precise and strict risk control, regardless of the number or type of active trades.

-Time delay between trades (only for new trades) - will prevent new trades from being opened in less than the number of minutes you set.

-Trailing SL in points - is activated only when the trade is in profit and secures a small profit while allowing the trade to continue until the stop loss is hit.

-Minimum Distance Between Recovery Trades in Points - adjusts the automatic settings for the distance between recovery trades, measured in points.

If you have any other questions, please feel free to contact me.



