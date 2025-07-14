Bearish An Bullish EA

Bullish EA MT5 BOT v1.11
Author: Lungile Mbanjwa (powered by ChatGPT & Grok)
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Type: Automated Expert Advisor (EA)
Strategy: Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Crossover with Trend Filtering
Best Timeframes: M15 (signal) and H4 (trend filter) — fully adjustable

Overview
Bullish EA v1.11 is a smart, efficient, and robust MetaTrader 5 trading robot built for trend-following strategies using Moving Average crossovers. The EA is specifically designed for traders who want disciplined entries, proper risk filtration, and intelligent trade management.

The EA analyzes crossovers between three Moving Averages (Short, Long, and Stop-filter MA) across different timeframes to confirm trend direction before entering trades. It includes cooldown logic, customizable trading hours, dynamic panel display, and real-time trading signals — all optimized for safe and efficient trading in a live environment.

Strategy Logic
The core strategy is based on confirmed bullish or bearish crossovers with trend validation. Here's how it works:

Buy Signal:
The Short MA is above the Long MA

The Long MA is above the Stop MA

The last trade was not a Buy

There are no open positions

→ A Buy trade is placed.

Sell Signal:
The Short MA is below the Long MA

The Long MA is below the Stop MA

The last trade was not a Sell

There are no open positions

→ A Sell trade is placed.

Position Management:
If a Buy trade is open and a Sell signal appears → the position is closed

If a Sell trade is open and a Buy signal appears → the position is closed

 Features
Feature Description
 Multi-Timeframe MAs Uses separate timeframes for signal (e.g., M15) and trend (e.g., H4) MA crossovers
 Crossover Logic Advanced filtering using 3 MA levels for high-probability signals
 Cooldown Timer Prevents overtrading with user-defined cooldown after each trade
 Trading Hours Control Customizable trading window to avoid low-volume sessions
 Margin Check & Lot Filter Auto-checks margin and adjusts lot size if below minimum
 Real-Time Info Panel Live display of trade status, account stats, MA signals, and trading settings
 Position Management Auto-closes open positions on opposite signals
 Risk Protection Prevents trading if balance is below minimum ($10 default)

 Input Parameters
Parameter Description
InitialLotSize Starting lot size (e.g., 0.01)
MaxTrades Placeholder for future max-trade logic (currently unused)
CooldownMinutes Delay between trades (e.g., 30 minutes)
TradingStartHour Hour to start trading (e.g., 6)
TradingEndHour Hour to stop trading (e.g., 13)
MA_ShortPeriod Period for short MA (e.g., 5)
MA_LongPeriod Period for long MA (e.g., 10)
MA_StopPeriod Period for stop filter MA (e.g., 50)
MA_Timeframe Timeframe used to calculate MAs (e.g., H4)
Signal_Timeframe Timeframe used for triggering OnTick logic (e.g., M15)

 On-Chart Info Panel
A stylish on-screen panel shows:

🪙 Symbol, Balance, Free Margin

 Lot size

 Trading hours and cooldown

 MA and signal timeframes

 MA Periods (Short, Long, Stop)

 Last trade time

 Open position status

 Current trade profit

 Buy/Sell signal indicators

 Total trades executed

 Recommended Usage
Pairs: Major Forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

Timeframes: M15 (signal), H4 (MA calculation)

Accounts: ECN or Raw Spread preferred

Risk: Use with fixed low lot size, or integrate with custom risk manager

 Advantages
Minimal parameters — easy to configure

Clean, intuitive logic suitable for automation

Smart trend filtering with Stop MA

Panel makes it suitable for manual supervision too

Doesn't overtrade — focuses on quality signals

 Important Notes
Stop Loss and Take Profit are not included in this version — trades should be monitored or use external risk control

Use on a VPS for best performance (especially with PERIOD_H4)

Always test on demo account before using real money

The EA does not use martingale, grids, or any high-risk strategies

 What’s New in v1.11?
 Enhanced crossover filtering

 Stylish on-chart dashboard

 Cooldown timer logic added

 Margin and lot size validation

 Auto trade rejection if outside hours

 Dynamic position management

 Files Included
Bullish_EA_v1.11.mq5 – Source code

Bullish_EA_v1.11.ex5 – Compiled executable (if needed)

ReadMe.txt – Setup guide (optional)

 About the Developer
Lungile Mbanjwa, a passionate algorithmic trader and developer, built this EA with guidance from ChatGPT and Grok, incorporating smart logic and trader-focused design.


