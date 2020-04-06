Bearish An Bullish EA

Bullish EA v1.11 – A clean, powerful, and disciplined Gold-only trading robot for MetaTrader 5 (Author: Lungile Mbanjwa – built with help from ChatGPT & Grok)

This EA was created from day one to trade XAUUSD (Gold) only and is used by the author himself every day with these exact settings:

Signal timeframe: M5 (fast crossover detection)

(fast crossover detection) Trend filter timeframe: M30 (strong trend confirmation via Stop-Filter MA)

How it works:

Buy when Short MA > Long MA > Stop MA on the selected timeframes

Sell when Short MA < Long MA < Stop MA

Only one trade open at a time

Opposite signal closes the running trade and can instantly reverse

Cooldown timer after each trade

Trading hours filter (you choose when it’s allowed to open new positions)

When your chosen session ends → the robot will never close an open Gold trade; it simply stops opening new ones until the next allowed session

You get a beautiful live dashboard showing balance, profit, cooldown countdown, current signal, MA values, and more.

100 % safe logic – no martingale, no grid, no hidden risks. Just pure, filtered trend-following tailored for the volatility and behavior of Gold.

Perfect for anyone who wants a simple, set-and-forget Gold robot that respects your trading hours and lets winning trades run. Start on demo, use small fixed lots (0.01–0.02), run on VPS, and enjoy!