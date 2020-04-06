Bearish An Bullish EA
- Эксперты
- Lungile Mbanjwa
- Версия: 1.12
- Обновлено: 4 декабря 2025
- Активации: 10
Bullish EA v1.11 – A clean, powerful, and disciplined Gold-only trading robot for MetaTrader 5 (Author: Lungile Mbanjwa – built with help from ChatGPT & Grok)
This EA was created from day one to trade XAUUSD (Gold) only and is used by the author himself every day with these exact settings:
- Signal timeframe: M5 (fast crossover detection)
- Trend filter timeframe: M30 (strong trend confirmation via Stop-Filter MA)
How it works:
- Buy when Short MA > Long MA > Stop MA on the selected timeframes
- Sell when Short MA < Long MA < Stop MA
- Only one trade open at a time
- Opposite signal closes the running trade and can instantly reverse
- Cooldown timer after each trade
- Trading hours filter (you choose when it’s allowed to open new positions)
- When your chosen session ends → the robot will never close an open Gold trade; it simply stops opening new ones until the next allowed session
You get a beautiful live dashboard showing balance, profit, cooldown countdown, current signal, MA values, and more.
100 % safe logic – no martingale, no grid, no hidden risks. Just pure, filtered trend-following tailored for the volatility and behavior of Gold.
Perfect for anyone who wants a simple, set-and-forget Gold robot that respects your trading hours and lets winning trades run. Start on demo, use small fixed lots (0.01–0.02), run on VPS, and enjoy!