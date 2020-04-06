Bearish An Bullish EA

Bullish EA v1.11 – A clean, powerful, and disciplined Gold-only trading robot for MetaTrader 5 (Author: Lungile Mbanjwa – built with help from ChatGPT & Grok)

This EA was created from day one to trade XAUUSD (Gold) only and is used by the author himself every day with these exact settings:

  • Signal timeframe: M5 (fast crossover detection)
  • Trend filter timeframe: M30 (strong trend confirmation via Stop-Filter MA)

How it works:

  • Buy when Short MA > Long MA > Stop MA on the selected timeframes
  • Sell when Short MA < Long MA < Stop MA
  • Only one trade open at a time
  • Opposite signal closes the running trade and can instantly reverse
  • Cooldown timer after each trade
  • Trading hours filter (you choose when it’s allowed to open new positions)
  • When your chosen session ends → the robot will never close an open Gold trade; it simply stops opening new ones until the next allowed session

You get a beautiful live dashboard showing balance, profit, cooldown countdown, current signal, MA values, and more.

100 % safe logic – no martingale, no grid, no hidden risks. Just pure, filtered trend-following tailored for the volatility and behavior of Gold.

Perfect for anyone who wants a simple, set-and-forget Gold robot that respects your trading hours and lets winning trades run. Start on demo, use small fixed lots (0.01–0.02), run on VPS, and enjoy!


おすすめのプロダクト
作者のその他のプロダクト
