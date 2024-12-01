Linear Regression Channel RYM
- Indicators
-
Lo Hong Li【R】【Y】【M】
【R】【Y】【M】
【R】【Y】【M】
I am passionate about trading and exploring various indicators. My focus lies in developing automated strategies to enhance efficiency and consistency in trading.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
【R】【Y】【M】
【R】【Y】【M】
【R】【Y】【M】
The Linear Regression Channel Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that helps traders capture price trends and potential reversal points. By calculating and displaying linear regression channels, bands, and future projections, this indicator offers an in-depth perspective on market dynamics. It aids in identifying overbought and oversold conditions, trend direction, and provides clear visual cues for potential future price movements.
STILL ON IMPROVING THE FUNCTIONS AND ALERT
STILL ON IMPROVING THE FUNCTIONS AND ALERT
STILL ON IMPROVING THE FUNCTIONS AND ALERT