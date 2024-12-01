Linear Regression Channel RYM

  • Indicators
  • Lo Hong Li
    Lo Hong Li

    Lo Hong Li

    【R】【Y】【M】
    【R】【Y】【M】
    【R】【Y】【M】
    I am passionate about trading and exploring various indicators. My focus lies in developing automated strategies to enhance efficiency and consistency in trading.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
 【R】【Y】【M】 
 【R】【Y】【M】
 【R】【Y】【M】

The Linear Regression Channel Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that helps traders capture price trends and potential reversal points. By calculating and displaying linear regression channels, bands, and future projections, this indicator offers an in-depth perspective on market dynamics. It aids in identifying overbought and oversold conditions, trend direction, and provides clear visual cues for potential future price movements.

STILL ON IMPROVING THE FUNCTIONS AND ALERT
 STILL ON IMPROVING THE FUNCTIONS AND ALERT
 STILL ON IMPROVING THE FUNCTIONS AND ALERT


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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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