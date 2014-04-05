NTL Average Bar Height ABH

ABH - Candle Component Analysis - User Guide

Overview and Features

The ABH - Average Bar Height indicator is designed to help traders analyze market volatility and identify potential buy and sell signals by measuring the average size of each candlestick component over a specific period. The indicator calculates and displays four lines representing different candlestick metrics. By analyzing these values, traders can interpret market strength, volatility, and potential trend changes.

Beyond standard volatility measures, the ABH indicator provides insights into the consistency of candlestick patterns over time. By observing changes in average body height and wick sizes, traders can detect subtle shifts in momentum or pressure from buyers and sellers, which may not be immediately obvious in raw price data. For example, a steady increase in the average body height can signal growing momentum in the direction of the trend, while shrinking wick heights may suggest reduced market indecision.

Key Features

The primary purpose of the ABH indicator is to provide a clearer view of the typical price movements within a defined period. The four lines in the indicator each represent a key part of the candlestick structure:

ABH Line: Represents the average height from the high to the low price of the bar.

Average Body Height Line: Represents the average height from the opening to the closing price of the bar.

Average Upper Wick Line: Represents the average height of the upper wick (the part of the bar above the closing price).

Average Lower Wick Line: Represents the average height of the lower wick (the part of the bar below the opening price).

Trend Detection and Market Sentiment Analysis: By providing averages for each candlestick component, the ABH indicator helps detect emerging trends or consolidations. For instance, if the average body height consistently rises, it could suggest increasing trend strength, while narrowing wicks may signal less market indecision and stronger directional conviction.

EAsiTrader EA Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with the EAsiTrader EA, offering extended analytical capabilities for automated trading setups.

This combination of metrics empowers traders to identify subtle shifts in market sentiment, better informing their entry and exit strategies based on real-time candlestick analysis.

Installation and Settings

This section provides the installation steps for setting up the ABH indicator on the MQL5 platform, as well as detailed explanations of customizable settings to configure it for optimal performance.

Installation

Install the Indicator: Download the ABH indicator file (ABH.ex5) and place it in the Indicators\NTL folder in your MQL5 platform directory. If this folder does not exist, create it manually.

Typical path: Terminal -> MQL5 -> Indicators -> NTL . Restart the platform to make the indicator appear in the Navigator panel. Apply to a Chart: Open your desired chart, select the symbol and timeframe.

Drag the ABH indicator from the Navigator panel onto your chart.

Configure the Input settings to customize ABH, display options, and other parameters. Customize Settings: Access the Input settings by double-clicking the indicator on the chart or through the Navigator panel. Save as Template: Save your preferred settings as a template by right-clicking on the chart and selecting Template -> Save Template . Give it a descriptive name like ABH_Custom for easy access.

Settings

Period: This setting allows the trader to specify the number of bars the indicator should use in its calculations. A higher period smooths out individual bar differences and provides a broader average, while a lower period makes the indicator more sensitive to recent bar changes.

Bar Flags: This is a bit mask setting that allows traders to control which of the four lines appear on the chart. Each bit in the mask corresponds to a line: Bit 0: Average Bar Height (ABH Line Bit 1: Average Body Height Line Bit 2: Upper Wick Line Bit 3: Lower Wick Line To display a line, set the corresponding bit in the mask. For example, a BarFlags value of 3 (binary 0011) will display the ABH Line and the Average Body Height Line but hide the other lines.



Using the Indicator

Identifying Volatility: The ABH Line gives an overall sense of market volatility. If the ABH line is high, the market is experiencing strong price movements, which might suggest a trend or high volatility phase. Lower ABH values often indicate a consolidating or less volatile market.

Spotting Trend Changes: Watch for shifts in the Average Body Height Line. Increasing values can signify that buyers or sellers are driving stronger price movements, possibly indicating the start of a trend. Decreasing values might suggest weakening momentum.

Buy and Sell Signals: The upper and lower wick lines can signal market rejections. For instance, a rising Average Upper Wick Line suggests repeated price rejections at higher levels, potentially signaling resistance. Conversely, a rising Average Lower Wick Line might indicate support, where buyers are stepping in at lower prices.

Divergence with Price Movement: Compare the ABH Line with the price trend. If the ABH Line shows decreasing volatility while price trends upwards, it might signal an impending trend reversal as momentum slows. Conversely, an increasing ABH Line during a downtrend might indicate strengthening momentum.

Body Height vs. Wick Height: A large Average Body Height Line relative to the wick lines often indicates a strong trend with decisive price movements. When wick lines grow relative to the body height, it may indicate more indecisive price action, often seen near potential reversal zones.

Fine-Tuning Entries and Exits: By adjusting the Bar Flags, you can focus on specific lines that are relevant to your strategy. For example, showing only the ABH Line and Average Body Height Line could help you concentrate on market volatility and trend strength while ignoring minor price rejections.

Example Configurations

Short-Term Volatility: Set a low Period (e.g., 5-10) to get a quick snapshot of the recent price movements. Use Bar Flags to enable the ABH Line and Average Body Height Line.

Set a low Period (e.g., 5-10) to get a quick snapshot of the recent price movements. Use Bar Flags to enable the ABH Line and Average Body Height Line. Trend Analysis: Set a higher Period (e.g., 20-50) to smooth out recent fluctuations and focus on broader market behavior. Enable only the ABH Line for a clear volatility overview.

Set a higher Period (e.g., 20-50) to smooth out recent fluctuations and focus on broader market behavior. Enable only the ABH Line for a clear volatility overview. Support and Resistance Insights: Enable the Upper and Lower Wick Lines with a Period of 10-20 to see where the market is rejecting prices, highlighting possible support and resistance levels.

The ABH - Average Bar Height indicator is a versatile tool that can enhance a trader’s understanding of market conditions. By examining the average height of bars and their components, traders can gain insights into market volatility, trend strength, and potential reversal points. Experiment with the settings to find configurations that best support your trading strategy.

Advanced Usage and Strategy Integration

Indicator Buffers

The ABH indicator provides data across four buffers, each corresponding to a distinct component of bar height analysis. These buffers are accessible when integrating the ABH indicator with other indicators or Expert Advisors (EAs), allowing you to incorporate bar height metrics into custom trading strategies.

Buffer 0 : Contains values for the Average Bar Height, representing the overall size of each bar based on the selected period.

: Contains values for the Average Bar Height, representing the overall size of each bar based on the selected period. Buffer 1 : Holds Average Body Height values, focusing specifically on the body portion of each candlestick, indicating the price range between open and close.

: Holds Average Body Height values, focusing specifically on the body portion of each candlestick, indicating the price range between open and close. Buffer 2 : Stores Average Upper Wick Height values, showing the upper wick’s length, which can signal upward momentum or selling pressure.

: Stores Average Upper Wick Height values, showing the upper wick’s length, which can signal upward momentum or selling pressure. Buffer 3: Contains Average Lower Wick Height values, measuring the lower wick’s length to assess downward momentum or buying pressure.

Access these buffers directly within your MQL5 code by referencing the buffer index, enabling you to enhance analyses with ABH’s comprehensive bar height metrics.

Line Cross Analysis: Identifying Trends and Reversals

Interpreting line crosses in the ABH - Average Bar Height indicator can offer nuanced insights into market dynamics, providing signals for potential buy or sell opportunities and hints at trend reversals or shifts in market sentiment. Here’s a speculative analysis of each line cross combination and what it might signify:

1. ABH Line and Average Body Height Line Crosses

Increasing Gap Between ABH and Average Body Height Line: When the ABH Line (average full bar height) maintains a larger gap above the Average Body Height Line, it may indicate an increase in volatility, with price swings becoming more pronounced.

When the ABH Line (average full bar height) maintains a larger gap above the Average Body Height Line, it may indicate an increase in volatility, with price swings becoming more pronounced. Decreasing Gap Between ABH and Average Body Height Line: A narrowing gap between these lines may suggest stable price action, where fluctuations are more contained, indicating possible consolidation.

2. Average Body Height Line and Wick Lines (Upper and Lower) Crosses

Average Body Height Line Increases Relative to Wick Lines: When this line rises and exceeds both wick lines, it suggests strong directional movement and can be indicative of trending conditions.

When this line rises and exceeds both wick lines, it suggests strong directional movement and can be indicative of trending conditions. Average Body Height Line Falls Below Wick Lines: When the wick lines rise in relation to the body height, this implies increased market indecision, where price levels are encountering resistance or support.

3. Upper Wick Line and Lower Wick Line Crosses

Upper Wick Line Exceeds Lower Wick Line: This may suggest repeated price rejection at higher levels, possibly signaling resistance.

This may suggest repeated price rejection at higher levels, possibly signaling resistance. Lower Wick Line Exceeds Upper Wick Line: This may indicate buying support and potential accumulation, often preceding an uptrend.

4. Multiple Lines Crossing Simultaneously

All Lines Converge: Signals low volatility and market indecision, commonly seen in range-bound markets.

Signals low volatility and market indecision, commonly seen in range-bound markets. Divergence of All Lines: Indicates heightened volatility, potentially signaling a major price move or trend change.

5. Crosses as Leading vs. Lagging Signals

Lagging Signals: The ABH Line may act as a more lagging indicator, while body and wick lines reflect more immediate price behavior.

The ABH Line may act as a more lagging indicator, while body and wick lines reflect more immediate price behavior. Leading Signals: The wick lines can serve as leading indicators, hinting at potential trend reversals before they appear in the ABH Line.

6. Speculative Use in Trend Reversal or Continuation

Continuation Signal: A steady spread between the ABH Line and the Average Body Height Line, with minimal crosses, often implies a continuation of the current trend.

A steady spread between the ABH Line and the Average Body Height Line, with minimal crosses, often implies a continuation of the current trend. Reversal Signal: Rapid, frequent crosses between the ABH Line, Average Body Height Line, and wick lines could signal market uncertainty and the potential for a trend reversal.

In summary, line crosses in the ABH indicator provide a unique perspective on price volatility, trend momentum, and potential support and resistance levels. By analyzing these crosses in context, traders can speculate on market conditions, align with trends, or anticipate possible reversals, making the ABH indicator a versatile tool for both trend and countertrend trading strategies.

Insights

One subtle but valuable insight with the ABH indicator is to monitor the relative height of the upper and lower wick lines in relation to average body height, especially during consolidating phases. When the upper wick height consistently exceeds the lower wick height, it may suggest persistent selling pressure at higher levels, even within a sideways market. Conversely, if the lower wick height shows dominance, it could indicate accumulation or underlying buying interest. Traders can use this relationship to spot early signs of potential breakout directions in consolidating markets, providing an edge in timing entry or exit points as the market prepares for a shift.

Advantages of the ABH Indicator over the ATR Indicator

The ABH indicator offers several advantages over the ATR indicator, especially for traders interested in understanding specific candlestick dynamics and price action nuances:

Granular Analysis of Candlestick Components: The ABH indicator breaks down each candlestick into four metrics: total bar height, body height, upper wick, and lower wick. This provides a more detailed view of each candlestick, allowing traders to see where the majority of price action occurs within the bar (body vs. wicks), which can reveal sentiment shifts and pressure points at specific price levels.

In contrast, ATR provides a single, averaged volatility value that doesn’t differentiate between candlestick parts, making ABH better suited for precise candlestick pattern analysis. Enhanced Reversal and Continuation Signals: By tracking changes in the average body height and wick lengths, the ABH indicator can indicate potential reversal or continuation signals based on changes in buying and selling pressure within candlesticks. For instance, increasing upper wick length over time may suggest growing selling pressure.

ATR, while useful for identifying volatility trends, does not provide insight into price action within individual bars, which can limit its effectiveness for traders seeking nuanced reversal or continuation patterns. Support for Short-Term Market Sentiment Analysis: The ABH indicator’s detailed breakdown of candlestick components enables traders to spot subtle shifts in market sentiment. For instance, a rise in lower wick height over time may indicate accumulating buying interest at lower prices.

ATR provides a broader view of volatility, which is often useful for setting stops and gauging general trend strength but lacks the detail for assessing immediate sentiment within each candlestick. Application to Intraday Trading: For intraday traders, the ABH indicator can be particularly helpful in understanding rapid price action changes within short time frames, which is useful for identifying quick reversals or surges in momentum.

ATR, being a more generalized volatility measure, may not provide the same level of actionable detail for intraday trades or short-term price fluctuations.

Overall, while the ATR is valuable for broader volatility analysis, the ABH indicator offers a more nuanced and targeted view of candlestick behavior, making it advantageous for traders focused on candlestick-level insights and immediate sentiment analysis.



