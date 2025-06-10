NTL Market Times Indicator

The NTL Market Times Indicator for MT5 provides a clear unobtrusive display of the opening and closing times of the world’s major Forex trading centers. It automatically adjusts for UK daylight saving time, ensuring reliable market session information all year round.

Main Features

Displays New York, London, Frankfurt, Sydney, and Tokyo trading hours. Color-Coded Sessions: Each market session is uniquely color-coded for quick identification on the chart.

Automatically accounts for UK daylight saving time so your chart stays accurate. Clear Visual Layout: Keeps your chart uncluttered and easy to read, highlighting only essential market session information.

Free with EAsiTrader Purchase

Market Times is provided at no additional cost when you purchase EAsiTrader. Take advantage of this powerful combination to automate your trades around market open and close times for maximum efficiency and profit potential.

Why Choose NTL Market Times?

Simple, straightforward display that helps you track session overlaps and plan your trading schedule. Professional Look: Designed to blend seamlessly with any chart style or template.

No complicated configuration. Just install, attach to your chart, and start benefiting immediately. Reliable Data: Built to ensure consistent accuracy for traders who need precise session times.

How to Use

Install the indicator to your MT5 platform. Open your desired chart and attach the NTL Market Times Indicator. Adjust any optional parameters (e.g., preferred colors) to suit your style. Monitor each market session’s opening and closing times directly on your chart.

Take control of your trading schedule. Enhance your market awareness, improve your timing, and never miss critical session overlaps again with the EAsiTrader Market Times Indicator!