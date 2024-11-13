LogEverything Trading Session Recorder For MT5

  • Utilities
  • Joshua James Allison
    Joshua James Allison

    Joshua James Allison

    The Assarv10 Team are an elite group of forex hackers. We are also educators who develop highly advanced training materials and modules for our clients. The AssarV10 Team works with all kinds of traders, pro and beginners alike. We are dedicated to providing the most profitable forex trading
    3 topics 22 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

LogEverything EA


The LogEverything EA is a comprehensive tool designed for logging and recording various trading metrics, account information, and market data. It is a robust solution for traders who want to track the performance of their trades, analyze historical data, and ensure accurate record-keeping.


Key Features:

Logs trade executions, including details such as entry price, lot size, stop loss, take profit, and comments.


Tracks closed trades with detailed information on profit or loss.


Monitors important indicators such as Moving Averages, MACD, ATR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands, allowing traders to track market conditions in real-time.


Provides a detailed log of spread data and tick volume for comprehensive market analysis.

Offers customizable logging options, including specific timeframes and settings for different market conditions.


Enables export of trading data for use with MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, ensuring users can analyze past performance and improve their strategies.


Trading Session Recorder:

The EA offers the option to log data for either the current chart or all open charts.


A timer function allows traders to set a recording window, logging data for the specified duration.


Provides a user-friendly pause/resume button for flexibility during live trading.


Installation:

Download the LogEverything EA file and place it in your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform's Expert Advisors directory.


Restart MT5 to ensure the EA is loaded properly.


Apply the EA to a Chart:

Open the desired chart for your trading symbol.


In the Navigator panel, locate LogEverything EA, drag it onto the chart, and click OK to apply.


The EA will now be active on your chart.


Configure Logging Options:

Open the EA settings by right-clicking on the chart, selecting Expert Advisors, and then Properties.


Adjust the logging settings as needed, such as:

Log Mode (current chart vs all open charts)


Max File Size (limits how large the data files can grow)


Log Time Threshold (set a timer for data logging sessions)


You can enable or disable logging for different indicators such as Moving Averages, MACD, RSI, etc., based on your preference.


Using the Pause/Resume Button:

Pause/Resume logging anytime by clicking the "Pause" or "Resume" button displayed on your chart. This gives you control over when to record data and when to stop.


Export Data:

If you want to export historical data for further analysis or backtesting, you can enable the export option in the EA settings. The data will be saved in the MetaTrader 4 "Files" folder for easy access.


Usage:

LogEverything EA can be used by both novice and experienced traders for enhanced trade tracking and performance monitoring. Whether you are conducting backtests or analyzing live trading sessions, this EA provides reliable and accurate logs that are vital for informed decision-making.


Compatibility:

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Suitable for any forex or CFDs trading strategies.


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BOTON para trading manual
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El EA Boton pone botones de Buy y Sell en la pantalla Ideal para usuarios que habren muchas ordenes y diferentes pares 9 botones buy desde 0.01 al 0.09 y 9 botones sell de 0.01 al 0.09 9 botones buy desde 0.1 al 0.9 y 9 botones sell de 0.1 al 0.9 Boton Close buy y sell Boton Close buy positivos y Boton Sell positivos Boton Close buy negativos y Boton Sell negativos un boton close all y botones buy de 1, 5 y 10 y botones de sell 1,5, 10
MK Trade Helper mt5
Mikhail Kulagin
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Отличный помощник для тех кто грамотно распоряжается своими рисками. Данный помощник просто не заменим если у вас всегда должен быть фиксированный риск на сделку. Помогает автоматически высчитывать лот в зависимости от вашего риска. Теперь можно не беспокоиться о том каким будет ваш Stoploss, риск всегда будет одинаковый. Считает объем сделок как для рыночных ордеров так и для отложенных. Удобный и интуитивно понятный интерфейс, так же есть некоторые дополнительные функции для упрощения вашей то
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
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Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
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Chart Walker Analysis Engine | Machine-led instincts Recommended Time Frames M30, H1 TRADING INTEGRITY: CHART WALKER NEVER REPAINTS ITS SIGNALS. What you see is EXACTLY what you get. Unlike standard indicators that alter past data to look profitable, the Chart Walker Analysis Engine locks its signals into market history the exact millisecond a candle closes.  ONCE PRINTED, IT STAYS FOREVER.  No vanishing Signals. No shifted entries. No historical manipulation. Every buy and sell alert remains
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The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
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Utilities
FxStrike999_SPT_bot prop helper is a one-of-a-kind bot that is designed specifically for those who have problems with psychology, for those who have problems with psychology. Who does not put stops and does not take profits, and eventually loses their deposits. But with our bot, all these problems will be solved!  With FxStrike999_SPT_bot you will reach a new level of trading, where your deposit will grow steadily  and you will stop worrying about your positions, the bot itself will set a stop
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