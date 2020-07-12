Binary Options Conqueror 5

SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:

The Binary Options Conqueror System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users. Forward Testing Of The System Has Shown Remarkable Results . The Results Of Forward Testing On Live Trading Account Is Consistent With The Results Obtained By Back Testing . A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fixed Trade Amount That He/She Can Afford To Loose And Still Turn Up Profitable In The End. Non Use Of Martingale Also Ensure Very Low Risk . This System Is Equipped With A Test Menu That Allow The User To Easily Run His Own Back Test And Forward Test To Ascertain The Level Of Profitability Of Each Asset. This Capability Enables The User To Focus Attention On Only Those Assets That Are Very Profitable While Avoiding Those That Are Not So Profitable To Maximize Returns. An Important Revelation Is That A User Does Not Need To Trade Multiple Instruments And Assets To Make Money. One Highly Profitable Instrument Which Is Consistent Is Often Enough For Meeting The User’s Financial Trading Objective. Unlike Most Other Indicators Without Testing Capability A User Is Often Left In The Dark As To The Profitability Or Otherwise Of The Indicator. This Particular Indicator Will Show You Test Results That Will Guide Your Further Actions. This Indicators Comes With Its Own Testing Menu And Verifiable Results That Immediately Shows The User The Level Of Profitability On Each Asset Tested. Thus Enabling The User To Avoid Less Profitable Assets While Embracing Assets That Can Provide Maximum Profit.

GETTING STARTED:

Once the indicator is downloaded and installed on MT 5 platform. You should proceed to place the indicator on your chosen currency pair. Once this is done, right click on the chart and the indicator menu along with other menu will show up. Click on the indicator and the name(s) of all the indicators placed on your chart will appear. Click on the Binary Options Indicator and the back test and forward test menu will appear.

SETTINGS

The settings are straight forward. You need to ENABLE test for the test to be conducted. The default setting is enabled. You can change the DATE to whatever dates you prefer to test. Only make sure that the start date is earlier that the stop date. You can choose any TRADE AMOUNT you want. Also the EXPIRY TIME you prefer. The expiry is stated in minutes. 1 means 1 minute, 2 means 2 minutes etc. You can also choose any PAYOUT PERCENTAGE you wish to test. MARTINGALE types can also be chosen with the STEPS and COEFFICIENT. The ALERTS are in three variant- popup, email and push notification with sound. You can choose all or any one that you prefer to use.

Before you perform your test , go to the history menu of your MT 5 to download your data. When testing, you can try various time frames to see the ones that gives you the best results. The results indicated in the screen shots are based on 5 minutes time frames. The market is dynamic, so you should watch out for changes. Keep updating your tests to affirm those assets that are profitable for you to trade. This is not a set and forget system. You must constantly keep abreast of the market at least once a day to ascertain assets that are profitable and those that are not. An asset that is profitable at a time may seize to be so after a while, so you need to keep watch. Longer time results of test is more reliable and statistically significant than short term results. This is applicable for all time frames. An asset can start the day profitable and later start making loss. When you observe this you might want to stop trading to keep the profit you have made for the day. Likewise an asset can start the day with a loss and later in the day turn profitable. Always focus on assets with the highest profit potentials based on your most recent test results. You can focus on one single asset that is most profitable and still be okay. You do not need to trade several assets at once.

TEST SETTINGS

Best timeframe is 15 minutes and 15 minutes expiry.





GOOD LUCK!!!



