Ichimoku Japanese Cloud MS EA MT5

This is a trend strategy that seeks to exploit this characteristic offered by some assets with strong trends. Two positions are placed at market price; one with take profit at a short distance and the other without take profit. Both orders have stop losses, and when the first reaches the take profit on the second position, the stop loss is moved to breakeven.

When it is well configured and on the assets it works well, it generates a flat or slightly falling profit graph most of the time, and occasionally hunts a trend that generates profit spikes.

Before placing the Expert Advisor make sure you know the strategy, unlike many strategies where you don't know what it does. In this strategy you know how it works and you can explore the markets where you can profit. And since it is a trend strategy, you can place the expert advisor according to the current market trend and stop it as appropriate.

Therefore it is an Expert Advisor for people who want to do their own backtesting and use their own configurations.
IT IS NOT A EXPERT ADVISOR TO BUY AND PLACE ON THE MARKET. YOU CAN DOWNLOAD THE DEMO VERSION AND DO YOUR OWN BACKTESTING.

BUY SIGNAL JAPANESE CLOUD STRATEGY

1. The price must be above the cloud.
2. The Tenkan Sen must be above the cloud.
3. The price must cross the Tenkam Sen upwards, but before 6 candles.
4. The entry candle will be the one that opens below the Tenkam Sen and closes above the Tekam Sen and we enter its close.
5. We will place the stop loss protected by a previous swing or on the other side of the cloud.
6. The entry candle should never be touching the cloud
7. If the signal candle is touching the cloud, the next candle that closes above the Tenkam Sen and without touching the cloud will be the signal candle, and this is often on the next candle.
8. Target 1 is located at 60 pips, where we close half of the position and move the stop to breakeven. The amount of pips varies depending on the time.
9. The rest is managed as "trailing", and the first candle that opens and closes below the Tenkam Sen will mark the closing of the position.
10. If half of the operation has already been closed, as there is no open risk, a new signal can be entered if it is generated.

SELL SIGNAL JAPANESE CLOUD STRATEGY

1. The price must be below the cloud.
2. The Tenkan Sen must be below the cloud.
3. The price must cross the Tenkam Sen downwards, but before 6 candles.
4. The entry candle will be the one that opens above the Tenkam Sen and closes below the Tekam Sen and we enter its close.
5. We will place the stop loss protected by a previous swing or on the other side of the cloud.
6. The entry sail should never be touching the cloud.
7. If the signal candle is touching the cloud, the next candle that closes below the Tenkam Sen and without touching the cloud will be the signal candle, and this is often on the next candle.
8. Target 1 is located at 60 pips, where we close half of the position and move the stop to breakeven. The amount of pips varies depending on the time.
9. The rest is managed as "trailing", and the first candle that opens and closes above the Tenkam Sen will mark the closing of the position.
10. If half of the operation has already been closed, as there is no open risk, a new signal can be entered if it is generated.

A set of filters have been added that can be tested, and if you select during backtesting the “Diagnostic Logging Level” option as “HIGH” you will get a .csv file with information that you can analyze from a spreadsheet. The path it is placed on looks like this path
C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Files
 

PROS

- It is a strategy resistant to losses. You have the opportunity to rectify if it is misconfigured, if you take the precaution of healthy risk management for example 0.5%/0.5%.

RESTRICTIONS:

- Changes to parameters are not allowed. You must stop the EA and restart with the new changes you want to make. You will lose track if there are open positions, so you will have to close them manually.
- Do not remove the stop loss, the results may be unexpected. For example the philosophy is if there is no Stop Loss then ignore the Breakeven.
- Only for Hedge accounts.
- Does not support the FIFO rule.
- Using multiple symbols requires more memory.

The backtesting shown in the screenshot was performed with data from Dukascopy.
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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