HFT Bot

This is a HFT bot based on a real market-making algorithm. The strategy continuously offers BID-ASK quotes and aims to capture the spread by executing several trades in a day. As with all HFT algorithms, it is essential to run this strategy with a low slippage broker for optimal performance. The tightness of the bid-ask quotes can be set and optimised for your broker's specification, tighter spreads will have higher frequencies. The bot can be attached to any time-frame chart M1, H1, D1 etc. Suitable for NEWS trading due to it's accurate trade time execution feature. Suitable for standard and raw spread accounts, includes automatic commission calculation in raw spread accounts.

Recommended symbols: US30, USTEC, YEN forex pairs and other volatile instruments. DM me for the whitepaper of the strategy or any further details.

NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE, NO ADDING TO LOSERS

This bot is a market-making strategy meant for individuals who understand market-making and want to manage risk using Stop Loss.


Special Features

  • Stop Loss Risk Management
Set custom stop loss distance for trade risk management
  • Trade Filter
Moving average filter can avoid inventory risk and continuous losses when market is trending in opposite direction. It will also filter the trades with the existing trend
  • Advanced Time Management
Configure the EA for high volatility moments like the market-open, high impact news by using time settings accurate to the minute. Wider spreads during volatile times is beneficial for market-making strategies

Input Parameters

  • Bid-Ask Quote Width Factor
This factor determines the tightness of the bid-ask spread of the market making strategy. It is a number between 1 to 10 with 1 being the tightest spreads and hence highest frequency. If broker spread+commission is too high, a higher value needs to be used for the width factor
  • Trade Lot Size
Determines the volume per trade
  • Commission
For raw spread and zero spread accounts, mention the commission per lot. The EA will automatically adjust the Bid-Ask spread width to include this value. For standard spread accounts keep this value 0
  • Start and End times
Determines the active market hours for bot operation. The times can be set accurate to the minute
  • Stop Loss Settings
Set the Stop Loss distance in points. Stop Loss can be toggled on/off
  • Filter Settings
Moving average filter can be toggled on/off. Available moving average methods are Exponential, Simple, Smoothed and Linear Weighted. The timeframe for the moving average can be same as chart or any of the available MT5 options. The default period is 14 and can be changed
    • EA Identification Parameters
    Positive number to uniquely identify the trades placed by this EA. Particularly useful when there are multiple EAs running on the same symbol



    Risk Disclaimer

    Trading involves risk. Excessive leverage can result in losses, even with a profitable strategy. Backtest results are optimised and do not guarantee future performance. An EA may also incur losses due to glitches or incorrect inputs. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.


    Recommended products
    Aurum Alpha V
    Ivan Pochta
    4.56 (9)
    Experts
    >> Announcements Channel << Live Signal #1 Exclusive Bonus: All buyers receive special access to FX Monitor ( product page >> , contact me for more info) — an advanced monitoring and analytics service for your MT4/MT5 trading accounts. Track performance, analyze results, and manage your portfolio with professional-grade tools included with your purchase. Aurum Alpha V is a professional 8 -in-1 multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . The system is built as a plug &
    Hidden Markov Model
    Robert Davis Waweru Mugure
    Experts
    Markov Inbuilt Scalper EA - Product Overview Core Concept This Expert Advisor combines   Markov Chain probability analysis   with   ATR-based risk management   to identify high-probability trading opportunities. It uses historical price patterns to predict market direction and executes trades with built-in protection mechanisms. Key Advantages 1.   Intelligent Market Prediction Uses a   Markov Transition Matrix   to analyze price patterns over a rolling window Calculates the probability of
    Chart Pattern Master
    Lefika Raphel Sebatane
    Experts
    The Chart Pattern Master EA is a sophisticated expert that allows you to trade all of the common chart patterns. It automatically identifies the chart patterns for you and even displays them on the chart. Use it as an indicator or as an automated trading expert. All pattern breakouts will be traded automatically for you. Also try the Indicator version here Recommendations: Trend Timeframe - 1H Breakout Timeframe - Any Symbol - Any TP and SL - false MIn Balance - $250 NOTE: Increase "Pattern Nu
    Outside Day Reversal EA
    Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
    Experts
    Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
    FREE
    Scalp Zero Level
    Kalinka Capital OU
    Experts
    Description: forex scalper Scalp Zero Level You can copy our trade using the Scalp Zero Level forex scalper on  MQL5 . Our forex signals with this forex robot: Alpha Zulu -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2172828 Alpha Zulu Turbo -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2173001 1. Introduction: 100% automated trading system that requires no manual intervention. Scalp Zero Level is a unique Forex robot that is based on a scalping strategy using key levels in specific time windows within the day. The r
    Goldenify
    Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
    Experts
    Goldenify Goldenify is a professional quantitative workstation designed for precision trading on Gold and other major symbols. It utilizes an ensemble decision manifold that combines classical technical analysis with pattern recognition and advanced risk management protocols. The system focuses on capital preservation and execution quality, featuring institutional-grade modules for dynamic position sizing and stealth order management. Key Features Goldenify operates using a multi-layered approac
    STFX Binary Technologies
    Abigail Refiati
    Experts
    EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
    Classic Market Surfer EA
    Buti Andy Moeng
    Experts
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    ApexEA
    Htet Myet Lynn
    Experts
    ApexEA AI-Powered Trend/Scalping Hybrid EA (ONNX ML-based directional trading with volatility-filtered entries). ApexEA is built for traders who want machine-learning precision without complicated setup. Instead of relying on a single indicator trigger, it uses a multi-model AI decision engine to read market regime, forecast move potential , and choose direction with confidence filtering before entering a trade. The result is a smarter, cleaner trading flow designed to avoid weak conditions and
    Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
    Dobromir Tsolov
    Experts
    -         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
    FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
    Adam Shareef Mohamed
    Experts
    FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
    FREE
    Market Maestro MM5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
    Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.18 (11)
    Experts
    Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
    Crystal ball
    Nickey Magale
    Experts
    Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
    Supply and Demand DE Inspired EA
    Lesiba Shalton Letsoalo
    Experts
    Supply and Demand DE inspired EA Professional Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Overview This advanced Expert Advisor automatically identifies and trades high-probability Supply and Demand zones using institutional trading principles. The EA combines classical supply/demand zone detection with modern confirmation filters including Break of Structure (BoS), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and higher timeframe validation. 5m chart Setfile link: https://drive.google.com/
    FREE
    Volumen Scalper GOLD
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Experts
    Volume Scalper Gold - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Volume Scalper Gold is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe, using volume analysis as the primary entry filter. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines an intelligent grid strategy with high-volume impulse detection. Key Features Volume-Based Signal System Impulse Detection: Identifies candles with above-average volume multiplied by a configurable factor. Directional Confirmat
    Range Vector Fibo Logic
    Ravi Gurung
    Experts
    LAUNCH SPECIAL: First 15 Copies Only We are offering the first 15 licences at a discounted price of $149 for lifetime use (Regular Price $299) to build our initial user base. Current Price: $149 Next Price: $199 Final Price: $299 Grab it now before the price hike. Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed to capture Institutional Momentum Bursts in the forex and crypto markets. While most EAs rely on dangerous Marting
    Statistical MT5 scanner dashboard for forex pairs
    Mark Nicole Olarte
    Experts
    THE 8 PILLARS OF STATISTICAL EDGE TRADING:  Introduction In trading, the past doesn't predict the future. But patterns embedded in time reveal the rhythm of markets waiting to repeat. This guide introduces you to the Eight Pillars of Statistical Edge Trading—a comprehensive framework that transforms historical data into actionable trading intelligence. At the heart of this system stands Historical Data. Unlike fleeting indicators or lagging signals, historical patterns reveal the seasonal heart
    XHTB Throne Gold Scalper EA
    Malik Korrich
    Experts
    XHTB Throne EA is a high-performance scalping solution tailored for Gold (XAUUSD), built to operate with speed, precision, and discipline in volatile market conditions. Its core strength lies in a refined trailing stop system that locks in profits almost instantly, ensuring gains are protected the moment price moves in favor. Click here to read the Official XHTB EA Guide Risk Management Daily loss limits to control overall risk Trading activity adjusts according to account balance News filt
    TrendScalp King
    Tichaona Mahuni
    Experts
    TrendScalp_King – Elite Trend-Following & Scalping EA for MT5 Limited Launch Pricing (Only 35 Licenses Available) Tier Price First 10 Licenses/Purchases $799 Next 25 Licenses/Purchases $1,099 Final Price (After 35 Sold) $1,599 Price increases automatically after each tier sells out. Secure your copy now! Overview TrendScalp_King is a professional-grade, multi-strategy Expert Advisor that combines: AI-optimized RSI + Bollinger Bands Real-time news filtering (MT5 Calendar + Forex Factory JSON fall
    Arbi
    Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
    Experts
    Arbi V 0.1 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders looking to capitalize on arbitrage opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. Developed by Samir Ranguni, this EA automates a dual-pair trading strategy, simultaneously opening a then waits for a specified market drop before initiating new trades. Ideal for traders seeking a hands-off approach to crypto trading, Arbi V 0.1 combines precision, flexibility, and a clear trading logic. Input Parameters Symbol1 (default: "BTCUS
    SkyNet Fx EA
    Fernando De Paljla Silva
    Experts
    SkyNet EA uses the Mean Return strategy plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, SkyNet EA is for you.  SkyNet EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The SkyNet EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the
    Gold speedster
    Simon Aderinola Akinteye
    Experts
    Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
    Risk Guard Pro
    Muniz Machado Thiago
    Experts
    RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
    MultiStrategy GOLD
    Vladimir Novikov
    Experts
    MultiStrategy GOLD - Smart Advisor for Gold Trading ADVANTAGES 4 Strategies in One Instead of one vulnerable strategy, there are four independent approaches working simultaneously: Swing Strategy — catches market reversals Fractal Strategy — precise entries at key levels Trend Strategy — follows the trend Breakout Strategy — captures impulsive movements ️ Capital Protection Automatic lot calculation — never risk more than the set percentage Stop-loss in every trade — protection aga
    FREE
    Advanced Scalper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    3.47 (17)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Get 1 EA for free! Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog !! READ SETUP GUIDE BEFORE RUNNING THE EA !!    ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Other Live results :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper is a professional trading robot that has been in development for many years. It uses very advanced exit-algorithms and has a build in spread-filter and slipp
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
    ACDO Brasil
    Edson Cavalca Junior
    Experts
    The robo t opens a buy or sell position using the signs. Know our products   Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. The  filters  are used to increase the accuracy of the signals and if activated and not met your criteria, the order is not sent. EA also offers MOBILE STOP with the Parabolic SAR indicator and also by distance
    Opening Range Breakout EA MT5
    Josef Vobejda
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Opening Range Breakout EA is a focused trading robot that automates one of the most effective intraday strategies: trading the session breakout. It operates by observing the market during its initial, quiet phase to establish the opening range. Once that range is defined, the EA is ready to enter a trade the moment price action confirms a breakout, helping you ride the volatility that follows. Advanced Version The Trading Idea The core of this strategy is simple: many of the day's biggest move
    FREE
    EMLU Precision AI
    Ali Shimaz
    1 (1)
    Experts
    EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.56 (9)
    Experts
    Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.27 (48)
    Experts
    No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (36)
    Experts
    The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.48 (105)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (47)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.42 (149)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (10)
    Experts
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.3 (27)
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (136)
    Experts
    Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (215)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.11 (44)
    Experts
    WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.5 (18)
    Experts
    Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
    Iron Stops
    Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
    5 (8)
    Experts
    100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    1.64 (14)
    Experts
    Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
    Smart Gold Impulse
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4 (20)
    Experts
    No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
    Vexora sera
    Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.37 (30)
    Experts
    Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (506)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.08 (37)
    Experts
    UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    4.42 (31)
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.55 (22)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    4.53 (74)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (6)
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.17 (24)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    More from author
    Xalper HFT and Intraday
    Prasad Fidelis Dsa
    Experts
    Xalper is an HFT scalper and Intraday trading EA specially designed for Gold (XAUUSD). It features an innovative and first of its kind Adaptive Grid trading protocol that automatically adjusts grid distances based on past trades, changes in the spread and trading costs to improve on the traditional grid trading approach. More importantly it allows users to trade both the Classic Martingale Grid and Innovative Adaptive Grid in a High Frequency Trading setting for scalping XAUUSD which is one of t
    PromptGen AI
    Prasad Fidelis Dsa
    Utilities
    The PromptGen AI is a utility that generates AI prompts that are specific to your account, trading history and market context. WORKS WITH ALL LLMs. No more generic trading advice from AI agents, get custom trade ideas, trade management recommendations and even historical trade analytics and improvement advice that is relevant and specific to you, using expertly designed prompt templates that use your account details like Balance, Equity, Net Exposure, Price Quotes, Historical Trades and even tra
    FREE
    Lightweight Spread Indicator
    Prasad Fidelis Dsa
    Indicators
    This is a simple and lightweight indicator that displays the live spread of the trading instrument on the top left corner of the screen. It is built to be lightweight, performant and react to real time price feed. The spread is the difference between the Ask and Bid price of the trading instrument. This is the cost that the user needs to pay for immediate execution. It is crucial to know and track the spread to be aware of costs involved. In the standard accounts, the spread is the only cost you
    FREE
    Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate
    Prasad Fidelis Dsa
    Experts
    The Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate EA is an intraday trading system designed to capture the full potential of the Nasdaq index's (also known as USTEC, US100, NAS100, NQ100) distinctive intraday volatility. The EA trades during the New York trading sesssion taking maximum 2 high quality intraday trades with SL and TP all the time. NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE, NO ADDING TO LOSERS The EA is tested with real tick data, the most accurate way to test an EA. Choose your preferred Risk Per Trade, and watch our
    Filter:
    Relaxeds
    44
    Relaxeds 2025.09.03 20:08 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    hi001
    70
    hi001 2025.08.18 10:14 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jejomar Erebaren
    240
    Jejomar Erebaren 2025.04.12 13:26 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    MxJx
    14
    MxJx 2025.03.26 19:23 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Peter Roditsch
    234
    Peter Roditsch 2025.03.18 16:15 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2025.03.07 03:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    ScottWhidbey
    136
    ScottWhidbey 2025.02.11 01:18 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jonatan Enrique Casanova
    150
    Jonatan Enrique Casanova 2025.01.04 16:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    nunovski
    283
    nunovski 2024.12.24 17:39 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review