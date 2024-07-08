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Only a few copies left at current price!Final price: $299

Welcome to Range Raider EA!

Built on the foundations of successful trading strategies, this EA is designed to perform exceptionally across different market conditions. It comes equipped with flexible settings and powerful risk management features, making it ideal for both new and seasoned traders. For a limited time, we are offering Range Raider at a special launch price!

Key Features:

Risk Management Flexibility:

Fixed Lot Size: Default at 0.01 lots for consistent trade sizes.

Default at 0.01 lots for consistent trade sizes. Percentage of Balance: Automatically adjusts lot size to 1% of your account balance.

Automatically adjusts lot size to 1% of your account balance. Percentage Loss per Trade:Limits each trade's loss to 1% of your account.

Customizable Time Settings:

Range Trading Time: Specify the start and end range hours.

Specify the start and end range hours. Closing Time:Automatically closes trades specified time.

Additional Features:

Magic Number: Unique identifier (default: 1000) for managing multiple EAs and tracking trades.

Unique identifier (default: 1000) for managing multiple EAs and tracking trades. Pip Size: Adjustable to ensure precise calculations, defaulting to 0.0001.

Adjustable to ensure precise calculations, defaulting to 0.0001. Max Risk to Reward:Allows you to control and set your risk to reward ratio.

Why Choose Range Raider MT5 EA?

Precision: Customize your strategy with detailed settings tailored to your risk tolerance and trading preferences.

Customize your strategy with detailed settings tailored to your risk tolerance and trading preferences. Efficiency: Automate your trades confidently, knowing the EA is equipped to handle complex market scenarios.

Automate your trades confidently, knowing the EA is equipped to handle complex market scenarios. Versatility:Suitable for all trader levels, from beginners to experts.

Backtesting:

Choose the appropriate set file for the currency pair you are trading, allowing the EA to manage the rest. Alternatively, customize the settings to match your unique trading style and risk tolerance preferences.





Parameters:

Trading Settings: Choose how you want your trades to be managed.

Risk Management Method: Select one of the following methods to manage risk: Fixed Lot Size: Specify a fixed amount of lots to trade per position. Percentage of Balance: Trade a percentage of your current account balance per position. Percentage Loss per Trade: Calculate lot size so each trade can only lose a specific percentage specified.



Fixed Lot Size: The lot size to use for Fixed Lot Size method.



Percentage of Balance: The percentage to use for Percentage of Balance method.



Percentage Loss per Trade: The percentage to use for Percentage Loss per Trade method.



Pip Size: Define the pip size specific to your broker and trading instrument.



Max Risk to Reward: Set the maximum risk to reward ratio allowed for trades.

Time Settings: Define the range start end times and trade close times. Range Start Time: The time the range starts.



Range End Time: The time the range ends.



Closing Time: Close any open trades by this time.

Other Settings: Other settings needed for the EA. Magic Number: Assign a unique identifier (magic number) to distinguish trades placed by this EA from those of other EAs.

Honest and Proven Trading System:

As a developer with over 15 years of experience in creating automated trading systems, I ensure that Range Raider MT5 EA is built on reliable and tested methodologies. Unlike other EAs with exaggerated claims, this EA is based on real, honest trading strategies.

NOTE:For personalized setup and guidance, feel free to contact me after your purchase.

Risk Disclaimer:Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before trading.