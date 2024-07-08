Range Raider MT5

LAUNCH PROMO:

Only a few copies left at current price!Final price: $299

Welcome to Range Raider EA!

Built on the foundations of successful trading strategies, this EA is designed to perform exceptionally across different market conditions. It comes equipped with flexible settings and powerful risk management features, making it ideal for both new and seasoned traders. For a limited time, we are offering Range Raider at a special launch price!

Key Features:

Risk Management Flexibility:

  • Fixed Lot Size:Default at 0.01 lots for consistent trade sizes.
  • Percentage of Balance:Automatically adjusts lot size to 1% of your account balance.
  • Percentage Loss per Trade:Limits each trade's loss to 1% of your account.

Customizable Time Settings:

  • Range Trading Time:Specify the start and end range hours.
  • Closing Time:Automatically closes trades specified time.

Additional Features:

  • Magic Number:Unique identifier (default: 1000) for managing multiple EAs and tracking trades.
  • Pip Size:Adjustable to ensure precise calculations, defaulting to 0.0001.
  • Max Risk to Reward:Allows you to control and set your risk to reward ratio.

Why Choose Range Raider MT5 EA?

  • Precision:Customize your strategy with detailed settings tailored to your risk tolerance and trading preferences.
  • Efficiency:Automate your trades confidently, knowing the EA is equipped to handle complex market scenarios.
  • Versatility:Suitable for all trader levels, from beginners to experts.

Backtesting:

Choose the appropriate set file for the currency pair you are trading, allowing the EA to manage the rest. Alternatively, customize the settings to match your unique trading style and risk tolerance preferences.


Parameters:

Trading Settings: Choose how you want your trades to be managed.

    • Risk Management Method: Select one of the following methods to manage risk:

      • Fixed Lot Size: Specify a fixed amount of lots to trade per position.
      • Percentage of Balance: Trade a percentage of your current account balance per position.
      • Percentage Loss per Trade: Calculate lot size so each trade can only lose a specific percentage specified.

    • Fixed Lot Size: The lot size to use for Fixed Lot Size method.

    • Percentage of Balance: The percentage to use for Percentage of Balance method.

    • Percentage Loss per Trade: The percentage to use for Percentage Loss per Trade method.

    • Pip Size: Define the pip size specific to your broker and trading instrument.

    • Max Risk to Reward: Set the maximum risk to reward ratio allowed for trades.

    Time Settings: Define the range start end times and trade close times.

    • Range Start Time: The time the range starts.

    • Range End Time: The time the range ends.

    • Closing Time: Close any open trades by this time.

    Other Settings: Other settings needed for the EA.

    • Magic Number: Assign a unique identifier (magic number) to distinguish trades placed by this EA from those of other EAs.

Honest and Proven Trading System:

As a developer with over 15 years of experience in creating automated trading systems, I ensure that Range Raider MT5 EA is built on reliable and tested methodologies. Unlike other EAs with exaggerated claims, this EA is based on real, honest trading strategies.

NOTE:For personalized setup and guidance, feel free to contact me after your purchase.

Risk Disclaimer:Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before trading.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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