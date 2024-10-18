Lucro e Taxas

The "Profit and Fee" indicator was developed in MQL5 to help traders clearly visualize the fees involved in operations on the stock exchange (B3). It calculates and displays, in real time, the fees for emoluments and registration, allowing traders to understand the impact of these fees on their profit or loss.

Advantages and Features:

1. Financial Transparency: The indicator shows exactly how much you are paying in fees, providing a clear view of the real value of your operations. This helps avoid surprises at the end of the day.


2. Real-Time Calculation: Information is updated during operations, allowing you to make informed decisions based on net profit or loss, accounting for all fees.


3. Cost Focus: With over 90% of costs related to fees, understanding these values is crucial for trading success. "Profit and Fee" helps identify and control these costs.


4. Easy Integration: Developed in MQL5, the indicator is compatible with the MetaTrader 5 platform, making it easy to use in various trading strategies.


5. Clear Visualization: Fees are presented in an easily readable label, allowing you to focus on trading without worrying about manually calculating costs.


6. Enhancement of Trading Strategy: With a more accurate view of your operational costs, you can adjust your trading strategies to maximize profits and minimize losses.



With "Profit and Fee," you gain a valuable tool to improve your financial management in B3 operations, becoming a more informed and effective trader.
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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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