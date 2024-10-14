EurTrendSniperI

Suitable for the EurTrendSniper trend indicator. Please download and place it in the Indicators folder of MT5.


A key element in trading is identifying the areas or levels where decisions are made to buy or sell financial instruments. Although major participants attempt to hide their presence in the market, they inevitably leave traces. Our task is to learn how to identify these traces and interpret them correctly.

Bullish Signal:
The price (candlestick) is above the band-colored block, the band-colored block is red (or has turned from green to red), the extension line is in a bullish state, and the fast and slow lines form a golden cross.

Bearish Signal:
The price (candlestick) is below the band-colored block, the band-colored block is green (or has turned from red to green), the extension line is in a bearish state, and the fast and slow lines form a death cross.


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FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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