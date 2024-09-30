Anti Greed Bot

This expert advisor automatically sets the stop loss and take profit for your position once you have opened it, with a point ratio that you define in advance. No more worrying about where to place your stops or not following your strategy. Problem solved, traders. You just need to enter your values in the ‘Input’ tab, and the parameters are set for execution. This Advisor does everything for you. Any recommendations or suggestions, we are open to a new version.

ONLY HANDLE ONE POSITION AT A TIME, NOT MULTIPLE POSITIONS.



