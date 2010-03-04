Crack the code FTMO Ready

Ready to level up your trading game and secure that FTMO-funded account? Crack The Code (CTC) Bot is built to deliver one thing: results. No gimmicks, no fluff—just pure trading efficiency to help you conquer the 100K FTMO challenge, just like I did.

MQL4 Version >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123830

Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital

With 6 years of backtesting data and live experience trading a $100K FTMO account, this bot is designed to trade on the USD/JPY pair using a proven breakout strategy. It’s not your strategy—it’s your tool for letting the law of large numbers do the heavy lifting. One trade per day, 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio, and zero guesswork. You set it, let it run, and watch it work.

What You Get:

  • Backtested over 6 years of data (2018–2024)
  • Risk optimized for FTMO challenges
  • Automatically adapts to volatile markets
  • Fully customizable lot sizes and risk settings

Why CTC Works: Consistency is key. With CTC, you get a high-probability strategy designed to thrive in both calm and volatile markets. It keeps you in control with features like equity stop-outs and risk adjustment, ensuring you’re always managing your downside while capitalizing on market breakouts.

Instant Setup & Start Trading: Your purchase includes a step-by-step guide to get started in minutes, with license keys for two accounts. Full support from the New Capital FX team is also available—so you’re never trading alone.

Risk Warning: As with any trading system, past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex trading carries significant risk, and you should only invest what you can afford to lose.


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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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