Scalping Grid Trading Bot

This bot is designed for high-frequency, small-profit trades, ideal for prop trading challenges like FTMO and The 5%ers.

Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital

Key Features:

Built-in Equity Stop Function: Automatically halts trading at set equity levels for better risk management. Trade Entry Randomization: Adds variability to entry points, reducing predictability. Adjustable Trade Distance: Customizable trade distances optimize your entries and exits.

Supported Currencies: USDJPY & EURUSD

Trading Rationale:

Our bot uses a scalping strategy, focusing on small, quick profits instead of large gains. It excels in achieving high win ratios by targeting numerous small trades with strict risk management. This approach is perfect for traders who prefer frequent, low-risk trades.

Important Settings and Management:

Note: Trading with brokers that offer low spreads and commissions is advised. Be mindful of trailing stops and winning ratios to manage system sensitivity to costs.

Settings:

Make me true to turn me on : Turn on "TRUE" to switch on the algorithm.

: Turn on "TRUE" to switch on the algorithm. Timeframe : Set the candle timeframe to identify highs and lows.

: Set the candle timeframe to identify highs and lows. Fixed amount of money : If greater than zero, this amount will be used for trades.

: If greater than zero, this amount will be used for trades. Risk size in % : If "Fixed amount of money" equals zero, the trade size will be a percentage of the account size.

: If "Fixed amount of money" equals zero, the trade size will be a percentage of the account size. BarsN: Set to 4 or higher to check for local highs and lows.

Management:

Close all floating x-R : E.g., a value of 300 means close all trades when 300 USD in profits are floating.

: E.g., a value of 300 means close all trades when 300 USD in profits are floating. Take profit [300=3R / 3:1 Risk to reward] : E.g., 300 means that with 1% risk per trade on a 1000 USD account, the take profit is 30 USD.

: E.g., 300 means that with 1% risk per trade on a 1000 USD account, the take profit is 30 USD. Floating : Unprotected profits.

: Unprotected profits. X=2 Floating at 2R in Profit : E.g., 2 means two times the risk of an open trade must be floating in profit before trailing begins.

: E.g., 2 means two times the risk of an open trade must be floating in profit before trailing begins. Y=1 SL moved 1R away from SL: E.g., if you set X to 2 and Y to 1, the stop loss will be trailed to 10 USD on a 1000 USD account.

Time:

Start1 : E.g., 08:00 means the trading system starts placing orders from 8 AM.

: E.g., 08:00 means the trading system starts placing orders from 8 AM. Stop1 : E.g., 20:00 means the system stops placing orders at 8 PM.

: E.g., 20:00 means the system stops placing orders at 8 PM. Start2 : E.g., 21:00 means the system starts placing orders from 9 PM.

: E.g., 21:00 means the system starts placing orders from 9 PM. Stop2: E.g., 22:00 means the system stops placing orders at 10 PM.

Weekdays:

Monday-Friday: Set to "true" to allow orders on specific days.

Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital



