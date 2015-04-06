Crack the code FTMO Ready MQL4

Ready to level up your trading game and secure that FTMO-funded account? Crack The Code (CTC) Bot is built to deliver one thing: results. No gimmicks, no fluff—just pure trading efficiency to help you conquer the 100K FTMO challenge, just like I did.

MQL5 Version >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123816

Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital

With 6 years of backtesting data and live experience trading a $100K FTMO account, this bot is designed to trade on the USD/JPY pair using a proven breakout strategy. It’s not your strategy—it’s your tool for letting the law of large numbers do the heavy lifting. One trade per day, 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio, and zero guesswork. You set it, let it run, and watch it work.

What You Get:

  • Backtested over 6 years of data (2018–2024)
  • Risk optimized for FTMO challenges
  • Automatically adapts to volatile markets
  • Fully customizable lot sizes and risk settings

Why CTC Works: Consistency is key. With CTC, you get a high-probability strategy designed to thrive in both calm and volatile markets. It keeps you in control with features like equity stop-outs and risk adjustment, ensuring you’re always managing your downside while capitalizing on market breakouts.

Instant Setup & Start Trading: Your purchase includes a step-by-step guide to get started in minutes, with license keys for two accounts. Full support from the New Capital FX team is also available—so you’re never trading alone.

Risk Warning: As with any trading system, past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex trading carries significant risk, and you should only invest what you can afford to lose.



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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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