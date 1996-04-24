Atm Entry System Indicator

The Kijun Sen is a component of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator.

The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a technical analysis indicator that measures the direction, momentum, and strength of trends in the market, effectively helping traders point out trade signals where possible. Its lines also serve as support and resistance lines that give traders further insight into the market dynamics.







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The Entry criteria used ensures that sniper entries are the norm.

Indicator directs the trader to take the entry based on the Dot Entry .

Once received enter trade and place stop loss above Entry.

You can hold until you are happy with your trade or when the opposite signal appears.