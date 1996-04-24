Atm Entry System Indicator

The Kijun Sen is a component of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. 

The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a technical analysis indicator that measures the direction, momentum, and strength of trends in the market, effectively helping traders point out trade signals where possible. Its lines also serve as support and resistance lines that give traders further insight into the market dynamics.


PLEASE CONTACT US for any assistance in the comments section.

The Entry criteria used ensures that sniper entries are the norm. 

Indicator directs the trader to take the entry based on the Dot Entry .

Once received enter trade and place stop loss above Entry. 

You can hold until you are happy with your trade or when the opposite signal appears. 

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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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