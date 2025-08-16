DJ30 Picsou

DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA - Expert Advisor for DJ30 Trading

The DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA is a robust trading tool specifically designed for the DJ30 index on the 30-minute timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines a proven moving average strategy with an innovative auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, providing a balance between risk management and trade optimization.

Key Features:

Auto-Adaptative Stop Loss : The EA automatically adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True Range (ATR). This dynamic feature adapts to market conditions, helping you avoid premature exits and better protect your investments in volatile environments.

Moving Average Strategy : Utilizing both fast and slow moving averages, the EA identifies and exploits market trends. It buys when the fast MA crosses above the slow MA and sells when the fast MA crosses below the slow MA, providing a reliable and time-tested approach to trend trading.

Resistance and Support Level Integration : The EA calculates key resistance and support levels, ensuring that your trades are entered and exited at the most strategic points, maximizing profit potential.

User-Friendly Setup : With minimal configuration required, the EA is perfect for traders of all experience levels. Set your lot size and let the EA handle the rest.

Graphical Interface: Monitor your trading performance in real-time with a clear and informative graphical interface. Track vital metrics such as actual P/L, today’s P/L, overall win rate, and today’s win rate with ease.

Recommendations:

Asset : DJ30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average)

: DJ30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) Timeframe : 30-Minute (M30)

: 30-Minute (M30) Minimal Deposit: Any (but $500 is recommended for optimal performance)

Advantages:

Adaptability : The EA performs efficiently on accounts of any size, giving traders flexibility regardless of their initial deposit.

: The EA performs efficiently on accounts of any size, giving traders flexibility regardless of their initial deposit. Precision Risk Management : The adaptive Stop Loss system ensures your trades are always aligned with the current market volatility, offering superior protection and performance.

: The adaptive Stop Loss system ensures your trades are always aligned with the current market volatility, offering superior protection and performance. Ease of Use: A simple setup process and intuitive interface make this EA suitable for both novice and experienced traders.

Risk Warning:

Trading involves substantial risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose and ensure you understand the risks involved.

Get Started Today!

Harness the power of the DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA and take your DJ30 trading to the next level!



