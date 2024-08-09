Order Block Hunter MT5

Order block hunter indicator

is the best indicator for hunt the order blocks that area where there has been a large concentration of limit orders waiting to be executed Order blocks are identified on a chart by observing previous price action and looking for areas where the price experienced significant movement or sudden changes in direction .This indicator does that for you by using very complicated codes and helps you to take the best areas To buy and sell because it make marks at the best area to buy and sell and this indicator is work on all time frames and all charts and all currencies and gold and crypto

Contact me after the purchase to add you to VIP channel

blog to explain order block

After purchase contact me to add you to VIP channel

Why do you need this indicator?

1- Because it’s the best indicator to identified the best area to buy and sell

2- Use secret codes to give the best areas

3- Very easy to use

4- Multi timeframe

5- Multi currencies

6- Work on all charts

7- Help you to understand the market

Settings

The default settings are the best

Back test

You can make back test on any chart and any time frame

How its work

After purchase make download and attach to any chart any time frame ( higher frames are the best 30 minutes – 1 hour – 4 hour – day –week )

Take areas from higher frames







