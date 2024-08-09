Order Block Hunter MT5

5

Order block hunter indicator

is the best indicator for  hunt the order blocks that area where there has been a large concentration of limit orders waiting to be executed Order blocks are identified on a chart by observing previous price action and looking for areas where the price experienced significant movement or sudden changes in direction .This indicator does that for you by using very complicated codes and helps you to take the best areas To buy and sell because it make marks at the best area to buy and sell   and this indicator is work on all time frames and all charts and all currencies and gold and crypto

Contact me after the purchase  to add you to VIP channel


blog to explain order block

After purchase contact me to add you to VIP channel

Why do you need this indicator?

1-    Because it’s the best indicator to identified the best area to buy and sell

2-    Use secret codes to give the best areas

3-    Very easy to use

4-    Multi timeframe

5-    Multi currencies  

6-    Work on all charts

7-    Help you to understand the market

  Settings 

The default settings are the best

  Back test 

 You can make back test on any chart and any time frame

  How its work

  After purchase make download and attach to any chart any time frame  ( higher frames are the best    30 minutes – 1 hour – 4 hour – day –week  )

  Take areas from higher frames   



Avis 5
Xavier Brummer
351
Xavier Brummer 2024.11.21 00:26 
 

Great product simple and straight forward. Plus the Author is very helpful.

muchin
397
muchin 2024.09.22 07:29 
 

Very useful. I use it especially for setting up TP.

