Gold Community

 Gold Community is a fully automatic robot that has the level of a professional trader.
This is a completely new approach to trading. During real trading, he does not look towards history and acts according to circumstances.
Gold Community uses a unique method to determine the levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Each time after opening an order, they appear at different levels and eventually begin to approach the current price.

It doesn't require any settings.

The robot starts working immediately after installing it on the chart.

Based on the current price and spread, current lows/highs are formed, as well as current support/resistance levels. They are reset when all positions of the given symbol are closed.
The robot has no external settings. All these parameters are located in the control unit. They are interconnected and dynamically change their values during trading all the time.

For example, such parameters as support / resistance levels, virtual pending orders, Stop Loss (SL), as well as Trailing Stop, which is used to transfer positions to breakeven.


Recommendations:

  • Main symbols: XAUUSD/GOLD  and other pairs 
  • Account currency: USD/EUR/BTC/RUB/JPY
  • Timeframe: any Account Type: Standard/Pro recommended, no commission.
  • Minimum deposit: $100 or more. Recommended $100 or more 
  • Leverage - Starting at 1:30 or more. Recommended 1:100 - 1:500 



RECOMMENDATION
Symbol 
 XAUUSD
Account   ECN 
Minimum deposit   50

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick


Recommended products
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
Experts
I want to bring to your attention a unique, one-of-a-kind adviser. Where you can create your own strategy from sets of indicators, patterns, candlestick patterns, regression direction (trend) and various customizable functions (grid, trailing, repeat move, etc.). Advisor functions: 1. Ability to enable one of the buy/sell/buy_sell directions 2. Fixed lot or percentage of the Deposit 3. TR-in pips or wave indicator  4. SL-in pips or wave indicator  5. SL support:      - trailing stop on p
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Expert Grid rsi Pro
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
Experts
General Description Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses a grid strategy with RSI indicator filtering. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes enhanced risk management features and improved signal filtering systems. Key Features 1. Trading Strategies RSI Strategy : Position opening when RSI reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels Fixed Points : Posit
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Neural Links
Catalin Zachiu
5 (1)
Experts
The expert is built using three lairs of neurons for each side , long/short and they are all conditioned by a complementary one which is used as a filter . The trading direction is reset if the first lair of neurons give an oposite signal . The expert is mainly built for the EUR\USD , GBP\USD pairs , M15 timeframe .  All settings are available in the "Comments" section in Post #1. The default set has a slightly rised level of risk , for a safer setting the "Use_Rescovery " parameter may be set t
Baby Shark
Tran Quang Trung
5 (1)
Experts
This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT Timeframe is H1. Minimum account balance: $100. Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate. Features: Every trade is prote
Boster
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Godzilla EA
Vladimir Shchenikov
Experts
Godzilla EA -  торговый советник, использующий скальпинг в ночное, наименее подверженное волатильности и скачкам курсов, время суток. Советник отличается новым усовершенствованным алгоритмом, небольшим количеством настроек и простотой установки. Характеристики советника: Не использует в торговле самые опасные торговые методы как мартингейл, сетку, усреднение и арбитраж; Рабочие валютные пары: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPJPY; Минимальный депозит от 100$; Минимальный лот от
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
GridMasterFx
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditi
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Algorithmic trading
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Algorithmic trading is a scalping bot for trading major currency pairs. Recommended timeframes for trading M1, M5, M15, M30, H1. The robot automatically analyzes the market with each arrival of a new tick and determines the places of sharp price changes. When a sharp large jump in price appears on the chart, the robot opens a trade. If the price rises sharply, the robot opens a buy trade. If the price drops sharply, the robot opens a sell trade. Due to the fact that the robot analyzes the marke
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Gbpjpy Anomaly Strict Reality
Yuji Semura
Experts
[Introduction] This EA does not guarantee unrealistic results such as "guaranteed monthly profits" or "doubling your funds while leaving it unattended." It is a system designed to fight the noise of the real market and survive robustly, rather than relying on over-optimized (curve-fitted) historical performance rampant in the forex industry. Development Concept This system was built through rigorous validation (Walk-Forward Testing) using a vast dataset spanning the past 13 years. Without maki
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX Live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985?source=Unknown The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreeme
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
More from author
Gold Purity
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold Purity – Fully Automated XAUUSD Trading Solution Gold Purity  is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to deliver high-performance, stable, and hands-free trading. Pre-configured with optimized default settings, it allows you to launch immediately—no complex setup or endless tweaking required. Whether you are a beginner seeking simplicity or an experienced trader looking for strategic flexibility, Gold Purity  provides advanced risk controls and dynamic position management for long-ter
Gold Mezcal
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold Mezcal   is equipped with an Advanced Smart Breakout System, designed to expertly analyze market conditions for scalping. This innovative feature ensures   maximum profitability   while keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Each trade opened by  Gold Mezcal  is assigned its own  stop-loss level , managed effectively with a  Trailing Stop , offering you a robust combination of smart and safe trading strategies. After years of meticulous development,   Gold Mezcal  provides a proven and   profitab
Utopia Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Utopia Gold   leverages an   Advanced Smart Breakout System   to analyze market conditions effectively, specifically designed for scalping strategies. This unique feature optimizes your profits while minimizing drawdowns. Every trade is equipped with an individual stop-loss level and is actively managed using a trailing stop, ensuring maximum safety and profitability. With an exceptional scalping setup and a robust foundation of smart, safe trading principles,   Utopia Gold   has been developed
Virtual Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
3 (2)
Experts
It's an automated Forex strategy and programmed analytical system that allows you to sit back, relax and simply watch the Robot do its trick. After the parameters, scales and limits of your transactions have been provided by you, the Robot takes over and handles all the trades for you. This permits you to take control while focusing your energies on other important matters as well. This EA is especially designed for trading the XAUUSD (Gold pairs). It works best with M5 timeframe. The trading so
Ultimate Scalper EA
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Ultimate Scalper EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  GBPUSD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using Ultimate Scalper  is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like Ultimate Scalper  you can instantly start trading, a wor
Positive Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Positive Gold  EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  XAUUSD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using   Positive Gold  is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like   Positive Gold  you can instantly start trading, a working
Protocol Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Protocol Gold  is a volatility scalper that trades efficiently, the algorithm has been designed to work best on   XAUUSD . Feel free to test and experiment with other currency pairs. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals,   Protocol Gold  recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit. Can work on
Gold Assassin
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold Assassin   is an automatic trading robot to trade   XAUUSD . The algorithm includes a filter of behavioral factors, it analyzes the depth of market, and makes a decision about entering the trade based on the analyzer's filter data. Thus, the Expert Advisor finds optimal points to enter the market, filtering out false entries not supported by stable market behavioral patterns. This allows the Expert Advisor to achieve a large number of profitable trades. The algorithm does not use dangerou
Gold Promotion
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold Promotion   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold .  Gold Promotion  is a tra ding system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. EA conducts in-depth technical analysis of  XAUUSD . The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals,  EA  recogni
Gold IBM
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold IBM  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies . The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event.  It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and patterns, a simple algorithm, decides the inputs and the direc
Gold Trading EA
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold Trading EA  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies. Gold Trading EA  is a proven short term scalping system with outstanding results over many thousands of trades. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event.  It ana
Elvish Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Elvish Gold   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold .  Elvish Gold  is a tra ding system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. EA conducts in-depth technical analysis of  XAUUSD . The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals,  EA  recognizes th
Gold Balance
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold Balance   is an automatic trading robot to trade   XAUUSD . The algorithm includes a filter of behavioral factors, it analyzes the depth of market, and makes a decision about entering the trade based on the analyzer's filter data. Thus, the Expert Advisor finds optimal points to enter the market, filtering out false entries not supported by stable market behavioral patterns. This allows the Expert Advisor to achieve a large number of profitable trades. The algorithm does not use dangerou
Reserve Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Reserve Gold   is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility.   EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements.   This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous
Gold Expert VR
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold Expert VR – Your Ultimate Automated Scalping Solution! Gold Expert VR is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for scalping during periods of   low market volatility . This EA integrates self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements to optimize trading decisions while minimizing risks.   Key Features of Gold Expert VR: Advanced Self-Adaptive Algorithms:   Automatically identifies bespoke entry points and utilizes multiple advanced filters f
Grail Gold FE
Huynh Van Cong Luan
3 (2)
Experts
Grail Gold FE  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies.  Grail Gold FE  uses a unique method to determine the levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss. Each time after opening an order, they appear at different levels and eventually begin to approach the current price. It doesn't require any settings. The robot starts working immediately after installing it on the chart. Based on the current price and spread, current lows/highs are formed, as well as current support/resist
Gold Heavy
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold Heavy   is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for   trading XAUUSD (Gold) . The system focuses on capturing   medium-term impulse price movements   and executes trades   only when a clear trend is identified , ensuring precision and consistency. With its   proprietary filtering algorithm ,  Gold Heavy  effectively eliminates false signals, providing  optimal entry points  for potentially higher profits. Usage Tips   No dangerous trading strategies   – No Martinga
Gold Saturn
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold Saturn   is equipped with an Advanced Smart Breakout System, designed to expertly analyze market conditions for scalping. This innovative feature ensures   maximum profitability   while keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Each trade opened by  Gold Saturn  is assigned its own  stop-loss level , managed effectively with a  Trailing Stop , offering you a robust combination of smart and safe trading strategies. After years of meticulous development,   Gold Saturn  provides a proven and   profita
Soft Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Soft Gold  is equipped with an Advanced Smart Breakout System, designed to expertly analyze market conditions for scalping. This innovative feature ensures   maximum profitability   while keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Each trade opened by  Soft Gold  is assigned its own  stop-loss level , managed effectively with a  Trailing Stop , offering you a robust combination of smart and safe trading strategies. After years of meticulous development,   Soft Gold  provides a proven and   profitable trad
Gold Mephisto
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold Mephisto   – Fully Automated Trading Solution Gold Mephisto   is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to make trading simple, efficient, and adaptable for both beginners and professional traders. With most parameters pre-configured and optimized, users can start trading immediately without complex adjustments. Whether you are just getting started or already experienced,   Gold Mephisto   offers the flexibility, risk control, and stability you need for long-term trading success.  
Emote Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Emote Gold   leverages an   Advanced Smart Breakout System   to analyze market conditions effectively, specifically designed for scalping strategies. This unique feature optimizes your profits while minimizing drawdowns. Every trade is equipped with an individual stop-loss level and is actively managed using a trailing stop, ensuring maximum safety and profitability. With an exceptional scalping setup and a robust foundation of smart, safe trading principles,   Emote Gold   has been developed
Suniver Golden
Huynh Van Cong Luan
4 (1)
Experts
Suniver Golden   is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for   Gold (XAUUSD) . The Expert Advisor uses advanced market calculations combined with a multi-indicator strategy to automatically open, manage, and close trades on your behalf. Gold is well known for its   high volatility and sudden price movements .   Suniver Golden   is specially adapted to operate under these conditions, applying smart trade filtering and risk-controlled execution to ensure stable performance when
Light Gold EA
Huynh Van Cong Luan
3 (1)
Experts
Light Gold EA   is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for   Gold (XAUUSD) . The Expert Advisor uses advanced market calculations combined with a multi-indicator strategy to automatically open, manage, and close trades on your behalf. Gold is well known for its   high volatility and sudden price movements .   Light Gold EA   is specially adapted to operate under these conditions, applying smart trade filtering and risk-controlled execution to ensure stable performance when mar
Journey Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Journey Gold   leverages an   Advanced Smart Breakout System   to analyze market conditions effectively, specifically designed for scalping strategies. This unique feature optimizes your profits while minimizing drawdowns. Every trade is equipped with an individual stop-loss level and is actively managed using a trailing stop, ensuring maximum safety and profitability. With an exceptional scalping setup and a robust foundation of smart, safe trading principles,   Journey Gold   has been develop
Extended Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Extended Gold   – Fully Automated Trading Solution Extended Gold   is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to make trading simple, efficient, and adaptable for both beginners and professional traders. With most parameters pre-configured and optimized, users can start trading immediately without complex adjustments. Whether you are just getting started or already experienced,   Extended Gold   offers the flexibility, risk control, and stability you need for long-term trading success.  K
Excellent Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Excellent Gold   – Fully Automated Trading Solution Excellent Gold   is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to make trading simple, efficient, and adaptable for both beginners and professional traders. With most parameters pre-configured and optimized, users can start trading immediately without complex adjustments. Whether you are just getting started or already experienced,   Excellent Gold   offers the flexibility, risk control, and stability you need for long-term trading success.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review