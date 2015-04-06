Ultimate Scalper EA

  Ultimate Scalper EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade GBPUSD. Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up. Using Ultimate Scalper is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like Ultimate Scalper you can instantly start trading, a working system regardless of your own skill level. Difficult calculations and safe money management are handled by the EA.  Ultimate Scalper is one most advanced scalping systems. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.

    RECOMMENDATION
    Symbol 
    		 GBPUSD
    Timeframe    M5 
    Account   ECN 
    Minimum deposit   100

    Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick


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