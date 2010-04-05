Gold Community
- Experts
- Huynh Van Cong Luan
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Each time after opening an order, they appear at different levels and eventually begin to approach the current price.
It doesn't require any settings.
The robot starts working immediately after installing it on the chart.
For example, such parameters as support / resistance levels, virtual pending orders, Stop Loss (SL), as well as Trailing Stop, which is used to transfer positions to breakeven.
Recommendations:
- Main symbols: XAUUSD/GOLD and other pairs
- Account currency: USD/EUR/BTC/RUB/JPY
- Timeframe: any Account Type: Standard/Pro recommended, no commission.
- Minimum deposit: $100 or more. Recommended $100 or more
- Leverage - Starting at 1:30 or more. Recommended 1:100 - 1:500
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Account
|ECN
|Minimum deposit
|50
Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick