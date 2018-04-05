MarketRanger

  • Experts
  • Edwin Tendai Makuwe
    Edwin Tendai Makuwe

    Edwin Tendai Makuwe

    • Freelance Software Developer at  TJ Markets
    • Zimbabwe
    • 167
    I have been trading for the past 6 years and the past three years have been relatively profitable. This was mainly because I changed to Algo trading using EAs I bought from other marketplaces. As a software engineer, I taught myself MQL5 language and have been trading using my own EAs for the past
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

The MarketRangerEA is a Range Breakout EA designed for MetaTrader 5. The Expert Advisor is designed to trade range breakouts with a retracement function. The EA has been thoroughly tested for the USDJPY pair. After extensive testing, the following strategy is recommended(you can use own strategy if you wish):

1. Open 3 windows for the same pair and the same timeframe

2. Select three periods [Rangeopen (0-23), Rangeend (0-23), and Rangeclose (0-23)] Consult the screenshots provided for inspiration

3. Drag and drop the EAs into each of the 3 windows (make sure magic numbers are different)

4. In the inputs, make sure you enter your profit target (if you are aiming for 10 profit you must enter 1.1). This profit target is based on the weekly starting balance. eg if you are starting with US$50 and you set the target to 1.1, it means the EA will remove itself once you reach 50.00

5. Also enter maximum drawdown (If you want to risk 10% you must enter 0.9, if you want to risk 30 % you will enter 0.7 for drawdown).

The EA will deinitialise and remove itself once the target is reached or the maximum drawdown is reached.

If you wish to continue trading you can reload the EA. This function was added because it was discovered that most losing trades tend to have a period were they were quite profitable. The EA capitalizes on this observation. If the target or drawdown is not reached, the EA will not remove itself but open trades will simply close at the set close time. Please we invite you to test the EA using real tick data "Every Tick, based on real ticks" setting, you will not be disappointed. It works on most pairs just be mindful of the optimal hours for trade.

Running the EA seem to be more work than what is often advertised by most developers because of the reloading after deinitialization. Remember you have to put some work. I am yet to see a profitable set and forget EA. Though profits are not guaranteed, we believe this EA beats most of what the market is offering.

SIMPLICITY IS THE ULTIMATE SOPHISTICATION is our Motto at TJMarket Solutions.

Happy Trading 


  

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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