Hotkey Trading With sl

Q市价做空，W市价做多，E市价全部平仓。

持仓最大数量为1，即：禁止加仓。

ea的输入为手数，止损和最大滑点，不支持设置止盈。

专为短线吃一个小波段设计。

无论下单还是止损都会有提示声。

Q W E sell buy close

The Q key is short, the W key is long, and the E key is closed.

The maximum number of positions is 1, i.e., it is forbidden to add positions.

The EA's inputs are lots, stop loss and maximum slippage, and take profit is not supported.

Designed for short-term swing trader.

Play sound whenever position open or stoploss.