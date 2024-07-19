Hotkey Trading With sl

Q市价做空，W市价做多，E市价全部平仓。

持仓最大数量为1，即：禁止加仓。

ea的输入为手数，止损和最大滑点，不支持设置止盈。

专为短线吃一个小波段设计。

无论下单还是止损都会有提示声。

Q W E
sell buy close

The Q key is short, the W key is long, and the E key is closed.

The maximum number of positions is 1, i.e., it is forbidden to add positions.

The EA's inputs are lots, stop loss and maximum slippage, and take profit is not supported.

Designed for short-term swing trader.

Play sound whenever position open or stoploss.

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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Payman
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Payman 2024.09.01 12:17 
 

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