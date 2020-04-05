Pivot Rejection

HJF TRADING SYSTEMS

HJF Pivot Rejection

Pullback / Rejection at Classic Pivot Points — Strategy Guide

Overview

HJF Pivot Rejection is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades pullbacks (rejections) at Classic Pivot Point levels. It is not a breakout strategy: the Pivot acts as a support/resistance region where the market retraces before resuming the trend, and entry occurs when the high/low of the candle that rejected the level is broken.

Recommended chart: M5 (5 minutes). Default parameters were calibrated for this timeframe.

How the Strategy Operates

Classic Pivot Point

Once a day, the robot computes the seven classic levels (PP, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) from the previous day's high, low and close. These levels are drawn on the chart and serve as reference for the day's pullbacks.

Polarity

Price relative to the PP defines the allowed side: above the PP the robot only considers BUYS; below the PP, only SELLS. This aligns trades with the day's bias.

Real-pullback pre-condition

A level only becomes valid for a pullback after it is "conquered" — price must have closed on the trend side of it before the retracement. Without this, the first touch would be a breakout attempt, which is out of this strategy's scope.

Rejection and entry

When price retraces and touches the level's tolerance band, the robot evaluates the rejection (Rigid mode = closes back beyond the level; Permissive mode = closes within the tolerance band). Once confirmed, a Buy Stop / Sell Stop is placed at the high/low of the rejection candle ±1 tick — the trigger is always the break of the rejection candle, never the level itself.

Stop and Target

The stop is anchored to the level itself ± StopOffset (never to the candle size). The target has three modes: next Pivot level, fixed points, or Risk:Reward ratio. A minimum-risk guard (MinRiskDistance) discards signals whose entry→stop distance would be too small.

Position management

      Optional Break Even — moves the stop to the entry price (+offset) after a configurable profit.

      Optional Trailing Stop — follows price at a fixed distance once the trigger is reached.

      Optional partial close — closes a percentage of the volume at a configurable profit.

      Daily Stop and Daily Target in account currency — close and block new entries for the day when the loss limit or profit target is reached.

Schedule and daily limit

Entries occur only within the HoraInicio–HoraFim window; at HoraFechamento everything is closed. The number of trades per day is limited by MaxTradesDay.

Risks — Required Reading

      Unlike grid/martingale strategies, this one uses a real per-trade stop-loss (level ± StopOffset), with defined risk on each entry — but that does not eliminate the risk of loss.

      On gap openings or very fast moves, price may skip past the stop, resulting in a larger loss than planned.

      Not every pivot rejection confirms; sequences of false signals (whipsaw) can produce consecutive losses, though limited by the stop and by MaxTradesDay.

      Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account.

Recommendations

      Test on a demo account for a representative period before trading live.

      Adjust PivotTolerance, StopOffset and MinRiskDistance to the instrument and your risk profile (StopOffset well above PivotTolerance).

      Use the Daily Stop to cap the day's loss and RiskPercent to size the lot by account risk.

Requirements

      M5 chart (recommended) — default parameters were calibrated for the 5-minute timeframe; readjust them on another period.

      Daily (D1) history available — the Pivot calculation uses the previous day; the robot waits for D1 history before trading.

      Hedge or Netting account — includes protection against hedge lock (closes an invalid simultaneous buy+sell state); validate on a demo account with your broker.

      Native indicators — does not depend on external custom indicators — only the internally computed Pivot.

Parameters

Pivot / Pullback

      PivotTolerance (default 20) — tolerance band of the touch at the level, in points.

      StopOffset (default 20) — stop distance relative to the level, in points.

      MinRiskDistance (default 30) — minimum entry→stop risk to accept the signal, in points.

      RejectionMode — Rigid (closes beyond the level) or Permissive (closes within tolerance).

      MinPullbackDistance (0=off) — minimum retracement distance before the retest, in points.

      MaxRejectionCandleRange (0=off) — maximum size of the rejection candle, in points.

Take Profit

      TakeProfitMode — Next Pivot, Fixed points, or Risk:Reward.

      FixedTakeProfit (default 800) — fixed target in points (Fixed mode).

      RR_Ratio (default 3.5) — Risk:Reward ratio (R:R mode and fallback at R3/S3).

Signal

      SignalExpirationBars (default 4) — maximum candles the pending order stays active.

      MaxTradesDay (default 1) — maximum number of trades per day.

Orders

      Lots (default 5.0) — fixed contracts (used when RiskPercent = 0).

      RiskPercent (default 0) — % account risk per trade (0 = use Lots).

Schedule

      HoraInicio / HoraFim — window for new entries.

      HoraFechamento — forced close of everything.

Management (optional)

      UsarBreakEven / BreakEvenTrigger / BreakEvenOffset — break even and its triggers.

      UsarTrailingStop / TrailingStart / TrailingDistance — trailing stop and its parameters.

      UsarParcial / ParcialPercent / ParcialTrigger — partial close and its parameters.

      UsarStopDiario / StopDiario — daily stop in account currency.

      UsarMetaDiaria / MetaDiaria — daily target in account currency.

Panel and General

      TipoPainel / PainelX / PainelY / AtalhosTeclado — Classic or Pro panel and its position/shortcuts.

      MagicNumber / Slippage / MostrarObjetos — order identifier, max deviation and display of the Pivot lines.

Disclaimer

This material is provided for educational and informational purposes, describing the technical operation of the strategy. It does not constitute investment advice or a promise of profitability. Trading in financial markets involves real risk of capital loss. Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account. The user is solely responsible for parameter configuration, for the decision to run this strategy, and for any financial outcome resulting from its use.


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